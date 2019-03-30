IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: World reacts as SRH break their record for highest chase in IPL

What an innings from David Warner! (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Both the teams needed to win this match after losing their first game of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad was defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of a superlative innings from Andre Russell in the first match of IPL 2019. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals failed to chase a big score set by Kings XI Punjab in their first match.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat first. RR got off to a poor start as their star batsman Jos Butler was dismissed by Rashid Khan. Then Ajinkya Rahane was joined by Sanju Samson on the crease. The pair started on a cautious note before they launched a merciless attack on the SRH bowlers.

The two Indian batsmen built together a 119 run stand for the second wicket. Sanju Samson was the destroyer in chief as the young wicketkeeper-batsman became the first player to score a century this season. RR batsmen managed to score 76 runs in the last five overs which helped them in posting a target of 199 for SRH.

SRH needed a good start and they got it via David Warner. The Australian superstar seemed to be in the mood as he took on the bowlers from the word go. If Warner was not enough, Jonny Bairstow also joined in the fun as RR bowlers suffered. The two opening batsmen built a 100 run opening partnership for the second time in two matches.

There was a mini-revival from RR as Warner and Bairstow got out in consecutive overs. Vijay Shankar played a brilliant cameo to put his team on the cusp of victory. Then there was a mini-collapse which seemed to bring RR back in the match. Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan held their nerves to take SRH across the line as they won by five wickets with an over to spare. This is SRH's highest successful run chase in IPL history and consequently, put their first points on the IPL Points Table.

This is how the world reacted to the fantastic run chase by SRH

Ajinkya Rahane: First of all, 190+ on that wicket was really good. Initially, when Sanju and me were batting the wicket looked slow - it was stopping and coming - and we thought 150 was a good total. But when players like Warner bat like that there is a very small margin for us. They didn't lose any momentum when someone got out and they played really well. We all know how talented Sanju is. He will go miles and consistency is going to be the key for him.

David Warner: One thing that inspires me is the local fans, they are amazing. We try and put on a good show. We didn't get off to a good start, a serious innings from Sanju and full credit to him. He came out and played really well. He allowed himself time and the wicket got better. Actually, I didn't think it was a 200 wicket. We have played on similar wickets where if you bowl that hard length it is hard to bat. Me and Jonny have partnered really well since Kolkata. There have been a few hiccups with him trying to get off the mark, I have been hogging the strike a little bit, but over the years I have been held back a little bit. We know this ground pretty well. We know the dimensions well. There has been a breeze from one side for the last two days but tonight it wasn't there. You have to be calculative with your batting. I enjoy playing in front of this crowd. They are fantastic. It is a day game. We have to assess the wicket. I think we are playing on the other one, so we have to come and assess it. It is orange, Sunrisers, why not. (when asked about the Orange Cap)

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper): It was a very tough game. The Rajasthan Royals played extremely well. It was a brilliant chase from us. Was set up nicely by the openers. Overall, it was a good collective effort to chase down 200. Rashid Khan has been a wicket-taker for us and his batting has improved in the last year or so. It's nice to be on the right side of the result.

Akash Chopra

Names mentioned for India’s number 4 for the World Cup in the last few weeks—



1. Rayudu

2. Shankar

3. Pujara

4. Rahane

5. Yuvraj

6. Raina

7. Iyer

8. Pant

9. Sanju Samson



Did I miss any?? Keep adding them in the comments 🙈🤣 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 29, 2019

Bharath Seervi

Most 50+ scores in IPL:



41 Warner (116 inns)

38 Kohli (157)

36 Gambhir (152)

36 Raina (174)

35 Rohit (170)#SRHvRR #2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 29, 2019

Ayaz Menon

With every inning he’s played in last few months, @vijayshankar260 is ensuring he is on the plane to England for the World Cup. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 29, 2019

Gaurav Kalra

annual reminder of just how delicious sanju samson's strokeplay can be #SRHvRR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 29, 2019

Jatin Sapru

24 of the classiest runs hit in an over. What an absolute delight it is to watch Sanju Samson bat.. Has that extra second like Rohit Sharma... Timing... Beautiful batting @rajasthanroyals #SRHvRR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 29, 2019

Michael Vaughan

Deepu Narayanan

Six hundreds in IPL in the last two seasons - five of them scored against SRH.



Best bowling attack?#SRHvRR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 29, 2019

CricBeat

SRH at Hyderabad vs RR In IPL



SRH Won

SRH Won

SRH Won*#SRHvRR — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 29, 2019

Virender Sehwag

Sanju ...

One Man....Many Shots ..



Wonderful innings from Samson — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2019

Mohammed Kaif

Outstanding innings from Sanju Samson. Has been really consistent in the IPL and hopefully his performances are not forgotten and he gets a chance to be in national colours soon #SRHvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 29, 2019

