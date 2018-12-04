×
IPL 2019: The ideal XI that Mumbai Indians should aim for after the auction

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
593   //    04 Dec 2018, 20:04 IST

The Mumbai Indians have been known to reach playoffs from unlikely situations, and they almost pulled that off last season too. However, their poor performances at the beginning of the season proved to be too much to overcome in the end.

The three-time champions have a huge following courtesy their star players and the brand of cricket they play. After the teams were reshuffled last season, Mumbai had a few weak links in the team, which they must try to rectify in the upcoming auctions. 

The retained list looks exciting, and a few smart choices can help them lay their hands on the trophy for a fourth time. On that note, we have compiled a well-balanced playing XI which Mumbai Indians should try to form for IPL 2019. 

Openers: Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav

De Kock will be a good addition to Mumbai Indians
De Kock will be a good addition to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have almost always been short of an opener and a regular wicketkeeper in the squad. They got both an opener and a wicketkeeper last season, and were fairly successful.

For the upcoming season, they have pulled off a masterstroke by securing the services of Quinton de Kock, who can fulfill both the roles. He will now be the preferred starter along with local lad Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav was a revelation last year, and he can even get a chance with the Indian national team if he performs well next season. MI can also use the likes of Ishan Kishan and Evin Lewis at the top.

Middle order: Rohit Sharma and Joe Root

Joe Root can become a critical element in the Mumbai Indians' batting line-up
Joe Root can become a critical element in the Mumbai Indians' batting line-up

Rohit Sharma is arguably the best T20 player in the country, and he needs to be at the crease for a significant amount of time. His position in the MI lineup keeps varying, but next season he should ideally bat at No. 3 - arguably the most important batting position in the team.

Amidst so many attacking players, MI need an anchor, and Joe Root can be a perfect option for that. Rohit can play with freedom while Root can always hold the fort at the other end.

Root can also be useful with his captaincy inputs and part-time off-spin bowling skills. 

If not Root, Mumbai can also try to get the likes of Shimron Hetymer or Travis Head for this role.

