IPL 2020: Consistency is key for Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

Virat Kohli scored a whopping 973 runs and almost single-handedly carried the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the final of IPL 2016. In 2013, Dwayne Bravo scalped a staggering 32 wickets to help the Chennai Super Kings play their 5th IPL final in 6 years.

And it has been a trend over the 12 completed editions of the cash-rich league that the players who finished at the top of the pile were torchbearers for their sides in that particular season. The same has been seen in IPL 2020, where KL Rahul (Orange Cap holder) and Kagiso Rabada (Purple Cap holder) moved to the summits early in the tournament and have maintained their leads ever since.

The rest of the players in the top 10 of both the charts have more or less been regulars as well. And the sole reason for that is consistency. Consistency can be in patches, but one has to keep ticking the same boxes for an extended period of time.

Shikhar Dhawan is an embodiment of that, as the southpaw started IPL 2020 on a slow note before cementing second position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with 2 fifties and 2 centuries in his last 5 games. Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, too, was slow to get out of the blocks. But the speedster is now the closest competitor to Kagiso Rabada.

Consistency not only helps someone accomplish personal milestones, but it also gets them to acquire the stature and reliability in the long run. This is exactly why Rashid Khan is a top contender to win the Purple Cap before the start of every IPL season, and why David Warner turns to him every time he needs a breakthrough.

And Rashid Khan has proved his worth in IPL 2020 as well. Even though he occupies seventh position, the Afghan leggie is just 3 wickets away from breaking into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list.

KL Rahul is set to win his maiden IPL Orange Cap

KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 against RCB earlier in the season (Credits: IPLT20.com)

The Kings XI Punjab’s campaign was in disarray after they lost 5 matches on the trot. But the only reason why they are still afloat – and at the forefront of the chasing pack – has been their captain KL Rahul.

Advertisement

The right-hander has led from the front with 567 runs at an average of 63, and is the only batsman to have crossed 500 runs in the tournament so far. KL Rahul has batted 11 times this season, and has scores below 20 on just 3 of those occasions – 17 vs MI, 11 vs SRH and 15 vs DC.

On the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, Kagiso Rabada is also on the track to go all the way, but one shouldn’t discount the 4 fast bowlers who have been performing consistently and are below Rabada in a congested queue.

It is an unwritten rule that cricketers seeking to win the Orange and Purple Caps have to get the momentum going for a long period of time in what is a fast-paced and long tournament. But whether consistency has any role to play in the final outcome remains unanswered by the likes of Virat Kohli and Dwayne Bravo.

Whether KL Rahul can get his team over the line while maintaining a firm grip on the Orange Cap remains to be seen.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule