IPL 2020: Did KKR help or harm the careers of their young stars?

India brushed aside oppositions on their way to the 2018 U-19 World Cup title, with captain Prithvi Shaw overseeing an unbeaten run to the trophy that has been lifted by the likes of Virat Kohli.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were amongst the many teams that showed an interest in the young stars who set the tournament on fire, as they snapped up Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi for significant sums.

KKR's investment on Gill seems to have paid off, and he is the centrepiece around which the franchise will build in the coming years. The careers of Mavi and Nagarkoti, on the other hand, haven't kicked off in the way the team management and owners would've wanted them to.

Before IPL 2020, Nagarkoti had played only a couple of domestic games since the 2018 U-19 World Cup, with injuries ruling him out of both IPL seasons that he was part of the squad. Mavi fared better, but only slightly - he played 9 games without much success in IPL 2018 before missing the entirety of the subsequent season.

And against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, KKR's decision to hold on to their youngsters seemed to have paid off, as both Mavi and Nagarkoti bowled match-defining spells against some of the world's best batsmen.

But upon closer inspection, it's clear that KKR are horribly misusing their young players despite having a very shrewd leadership group comprising of Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, David Hussey, Kyle Mills and Brendon McCullum.

KKR's young pace trio: Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Nagarkoti bowled only 156 balls in 10 IPL 2020 games

In IPL 2020, Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled only 156 balls in 10 games for KKR, and picked up 5 wickets at an economy rate of 8.88. The poor returns were understandable to some extent, as KKR rarely used him with the new ball and clearly didn't trust him to bowl at the death.

The result was Nagarkoti being used almost exclusively in the middle overs, with opposition batsmen often licking their lips at the opportunity to target a bowler they invariably perceived as the weak link. The 20-year-old managed to hold his own, though, with the most notable display being an impressive spell to the genius of AB de Villiers in Sharjah (although he was taken for a few in his final over).

Nagarkoti was used with the brand new ball only once (against the Chennai Super Kings), and in the same game, he showed great application in the final over with not many to defend. Ravindra Jadeja hit the youngster for consecutive sixes to leave KKR dependent on other results to qualify for the playoffs, but the pacer's promise and composure were there for all to see.

Shivam Mavi was trusted slightly more by his captains, and he was given the new ball regularly. But even he was misused on more than occasion - he was brought in when more than half the innings had passed against the Mumbai Indians, and immediately managed to make an impact by snaring two wickets.

Speculations of off-field issues threatened to damage Mavi's IPL 2020 campaign. He liked an Instagram post that suggested Karthik hand over the captaincy of the KKR side to Eoin Morgan, and was dropped from the playing XI soon after. The 21-year-old's return to the team (coincidental or not) was during Morgan's first game in charge of KKR. The result? 9 wickets in 8 IPL 2020 games at an economy rate of 8.15 - decent if unspectacular returns.

Signed as a replacement for the injured Nagarkoti in 2018, Prasidh Krishna has managed to make 24 appearances over the last three seasons. The Karnataka pacer has picked up 18 wickets in this game and has shown great promise in many games (such as in his debut IPL 2020 game against the Kings XI Punjab), but has conceded runs at over 9 an over.

Krishna has also been far too short at times, and has gone for runs whenever asked to bowl in the powerplay or at the death. The 24-year-old lost his captain's faith in IPL 2020 after just six games, and warmed the bench in the latter half of the tournament despite having an advantage over Mavi and Nagarkoti - experience in the IPL.

KKR's lack of clarity manifested itself quite prominently in their usage of this young pace trio. None of them were backed to the hilt, with a bizarre game of musical chairs robbing them of any momentum and confidence. Backing them while injured was certainly admirable on the part of the KKR management, but they might just have undone all the good work by not trusting them to handle responsibility.

KKR's other young stars: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Tom Banton and Kuldeep Yadav

Are KKR ruining Kuldeep Yadav's career?

Kuldeep Yadav had a nightmare IPL 2019 season in which he took only 4 wickets at an economy rate of 8.66, and his career hit an all-time low when he was reduced to tears after conceding 26 runs in a single over to Moeen Ali.

IPL 2020 was expected to be a season of redemption for the only prominent left-arm wrist-spinner in the country, but things went from bad to worse. Kuldeep scalped only 1 wicket in 5 games, with Varun Chakravarthy and on occasion Chris Green preferred ahead of him in a pace-heavy bowling attack.

Kuldeep found a place in the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, but he is far from the bowler who took 6/25 against England in July 2018. The 25-year-old's confidence is still at an all-time low, and KKR's lack of faith in him is a major reason behind that.

By opting to field a pace-heavy attack, KKR lost a potent wicket-taking threat in Kuldeep, and to further worsen matters, they didn't even back the pacers properly.

Shubman Gill tallied over 400 runs in a single IPL season for the first time, but even he couldn't bat freely throughout the tournament. The Punjab batsman never had a settled opening partner - the Sunil Narine experiment failed, Rahul Tripathi faded away after a bright start, and Nitish Rana bafflingly scored either 80s or ducks.

The result was that Gill's strike rate in IPL 2020 was only 117.96 - all of 21 years old, he had to shoulder the responsibility of the entire batting lineup. He did play a few excellent counter-attacking innings that showed what he is capable of if given the license to play freely, and 440 runs could've become 500 or even 600.

Rinku Singh played one game, and was even promoted to No. 4 ahead of Eoin Morgan. The 23-year-old found a fielder in the deep after one good shot, and was immediately dropped from the team for the next game.

The southpaw has been a part of the team for four seasons now, but he has made only 11 appearances and batted lower down the order during most of these games. Rinku has managed only 77 runs in this game, and if KKR were asked today to make a decision whether to retain him, he might find himself cast out into the auction pool for no fault of his.

Tom Banton wasn't expected to play too many games for KKR in IPL 2020, but injuries to Andre Russell and Sunil Narine gave him a taste of the action.

He opened in his first game against RCB, but was castled by Navdeep Saini for just 8 runs. Banton was then immediately dropped, and brought back for the reverse fixture against the same opposition. And this time, the 21-year-old was sent in at No. 4 for reasons only known to the KKR management. He hit a four and a six, but fell victim to Mohammed Siraj, never to feature again in the tournament.

KKR somehow managed to misuse every single young player in IPL 2020

Tom Banton can't be blamed for his failures in IPL 2020

As has been so elaborately illustrated above, KKR somehow managed to misuse every single player who took to the field for them in IPL 2020. All of these 7 players, who are below 25 years of age, were either not given a consistent run of games or deployed in various roles that defied logic altogether.

And as a result, apart from the odd game or two, none of them truly made a mark in the tournament. The same indecision played around with the form of KKR's senior players as well.

Dinesh Karthik was moved up and down the order - both as captain and player - despite the whole world knowing that he is best suited to the finisher's role. Eoin Morgan stubbornly refused to come in at his preferred No. 4 position even after taking over the reins of the side. Rahul Tripathi and Nikhil Naik were played as specialist batsmen at No. 7 (YES, No. 7) in the initial few games.

While Karthik and Morgan can always recover from these mishaps thanks to their experience and reputation in the cricket world, the youngsters can't. They are entirely dependent on their team to make the right calls for them, and KKR abysmally failed in this regard.

Over the course of IPL 2020, KKR made a number of ridiculous decisions that wouldn't have been made by the most amateur of cricket players. And in the process, they severely damaged the futures of many talented young players.