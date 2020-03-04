IPL 2020 Live telecast channel list and IPL live streaming details: When and where to watch IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League 2020 is set to commence in late March. The tournament opener will be played on March 29 between the two most successful franchises in the history of the cash-rich league- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. IPL live streaming will take place across the globe and fans won’t be missing out on the action wherever they are located. The IPL broadcasting channels are placed below. IPL 2020 will be played over a span of a whopping 57 days, that’s 13 more match days compared to the past edition.

Eight teams will fight it out to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. Mumbai Indians have won the league for a record four times while Chennai Super Kings have been champions on three occasions. Plenty is at stake as India will head to the IPL after less than a fortnight’s break. Virat Kohli and Co. will take on South Africa in a 3-match ODI series and it would conclude on March 18.

IPL Live Streaming details for IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 live streaming will take place across renowned channels and platforms. Star India would expect a surge in the viewership as Europe, South America, South East Asia and Australia will now get to witness the premier league on Yupp TV. In UK, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix channels will bring the league to the viewers. Furthermore, Pakistan might get a slice of the popular T20 league as GEO Super Channel will be telecasting the games for the neighbouring fans if the current ban is lifted.

What channels are providing IPL 2020 Live telecast

Let’s take a quick look at the channels that are providing IPL 2020 live telecast:

For Nepal, India and Bhutan- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD (in English Commentary), Star Sports 1 Hindi & Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (in Hindi Commentary), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Suvarna Plus Kannada, Jalsha Movies (Bengali), Maa Movies (Telugu)

For Pakistan- Geo Super

For UK and Ireland- Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Sports Mix (IPL broadcast in the UK)

USA and Canada- Willow TV, ESPN

Bangladesh- Channel 9

Australia- Fox Sports

Afghanistan- Lemar TV

Malaysia and Brunei- Measat (Astro)

South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories- Supersport

MENA / UAE- BeIN Sport

Hong Kong- BeIN Sport

Singapore- SingTel, Eleven Sports, Starhub

Caribbean- Flow TV

Sri Lanka- Carlton Sports Network, ESPN, STAR Cricket

New Zealand- Sky Sports

Papua New Guinea- EMTV

India, USA- Hotstar IPL Live Streaming IPL 2020

How to watch IPL 2020 online?

Apart from television, IPL 2020 can also be watched online. Hotstar, beIN CONNECT, Yupp TV and Foxtel will bring all the cricketing action to you. Apart from Hotstar, SuperSport will also bring in the action. The 13th edition of the IPL promises to exceed expectations as this might well be a final swansong for many notable cricketers.

Now you can tune in to IPL 2020 from your mobile, tablet and laptop without breaking a sweat. The final of the tournament will be played on May 24.

