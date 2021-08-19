IPL 2021: 3 fringe players who can use IPL to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

The second phase of IPL 2021 could not have come at a more opportune time for a number of fringe players of Team India. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in the UAE and hence, it is a great opportunity for players who are on the periphery to put their names firmly in contention.

India's T20I side have not looked entirely settled in recent times and a loss to Sri Lanka in the just-concluded T20I series would have given selectors the opportunity to look elsewhere for more viable options.

As such, a bumper IPL will boost the names of several players and the selectors will then have a plethora of options to choose from.

🗓️ The dates are OUT!



Get ready for the #VIVOIPL extravaganza in the UAE 🇦🇪



FULL SCHEDULE 👇 pic.twitter.com/8yUov0CURb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

Here we take a look at the 3 players who could make it to Team India's T20 World Cup squad if they have a superb IPL 2021:

1.) Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar has been brilliant in the IPL

The young leg-spinner impressed in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and has been a regular for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. On slow and sluggish pitches in the UAE, Chahar has the opportunity to propel his case as one of the spinners in the squad.

Interestingly, Kuldeep Yadav has not been at his best in recent times, and Chahar can be a great ally to Yuzvendra Chahal as both these leg-spinners are attacking options.

In 38 matches in the IPL, Chahar has picked up 41 wickets at an average of 24.41 and with an economy rate of 7.41. These are brilliant numbers and he now needs a good second half to be in India's T20 World Cup squad.

2.) Prithvi Shaw

Can Prithvi be the third opener for India after a stellar IPL?

The right-hander has been in riveting form recently and looked great in the series against Sri Lanka. He will open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL and will have the opportunity to blast his name into India's T20 World Cup squad.

He was in sensational form in the first phase of the IPL - in eight matches, he scored 308 runs with an average of 38.50 and with a strike rate of 166.48. This came after he was in blazing form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both these performances helped him get back into the Indian team and if he has to stake claim as one of the openers for the T20 World Cup.

3.) Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy will have to be sharp in the second phase of IPL

The mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu can be the X-factor player in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. His impressive performances in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders has seen him make a spot for himself in the Indian team.

In the upcoming phase of 2021 IPL, Chakravarthy has the chance to bolster his case as the second spinner in the squad considering the conditions that will be on offer.

In 21 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, he has picked up 25 wickets at an average of 24 with an economy rate of 7.34. He could be the difference for Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20 World Cup and hence, this IPL could be career-defining for him.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava