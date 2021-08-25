IPL 2021: 3 players who could replace Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals had arguably the most exciting overseas contingent in IPL 2021. However, a slew of injuries and lack of availability of players has the left the side grappling to look at other options before the second phase of the IPL commences.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are already ruled out of IPL 2021, and now, Jos Buttler has decided to stay back in England, as his wife is expecting their child. That throws all the franchise's plans in jeopardy, and the management now needs to look at options to fill in the gaps in their roster.

On that note, here's a look at three possible players who could be roped in as Jos Buttler's replacement in the remainder of IPL 2021:

#1 Alex Carey

Alex Carey has the experience to be successful in the IPL.

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was not retained by the Delhi Capitals. So he becomes a viable option to replace Jos Buttler for the remainder of IPL 2021. He will be a like-for-like replacement, as Carey can bat in any position, take the gloves for the side, and is an experienced hand who will offer a lot of leadership in the group.

Carey has not had a good run of late with the Australian side, and missed out on a spot in their T20 World Cup squad. So this could be his opportunity to stay on the radar if there are any injuries during the competition. He has been a prolific batsman for Adelaide Strikers at the top of the order, and in the UAE, where the ball generally comes on to the bat well, he would be a valuable pick.

#2 Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis could be the perfect replacement for Jos Buttler in IPL 2021

Hard-hitting West Indies opener Evin Lewis could be another option for Rajasthan Royals to consider for the remainder of IPL 2021. Lewis did decently for Mumbai Indians during his stint with the side, and the conditions in IPL 2021 could suit his style.

In 16 matches in the IPL, the left-hander has scored 430 runs at an average of 26.87 and a strike rate of 131.09. In 45 T20Is for West Indies, Lewis has scored 1318 runs at a stunning strike rate of 158.03.

He could take the attack to the opposition, while Sanju Samson plays the role of the anchor. With Lewis in the side, all the other batsmen could settle in and play their games, as the left-hander could gel in perfectly with Liam Livingstone as the aggressor.

#3 Colin Munro

Colin Munro might have a point to prove in IPL 2021

Colin Munro, who was once ranked number 1 in T20Is, missed out on making New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad. He now has the chance to put his name back in the reckoning, and he could also be a useful opener for the Rajasthan Royals in the remainder of IPL 2021.

Munro has played 13 IPL games for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 177 runs. But this might be his chance to stake a claim to the opening spot. Much like Buttler, Munro can take the attack from ball 1, and would allow the other batsmen in the team play their games and go about their business.

