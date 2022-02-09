IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why KKR must target Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson was expected to be the next big thing in world cricket when he was bought by RCB for a massive INR 15 crores in the IPL 2021 auction. The towering Kiwi bowler, however, could not do full justice to his price tag and only managed to scalp nine wickets in as many games.

Since then, Jamieson has matured a lot as a pacer. He has been a force to reckon with on the international stage. He was also the Player of the Match in New Zealand's World Test Championship final triumph against India.

With just a few days to go for the IPL mega-auction, a lot of franchises will be targeting the towering Kiwi pacer. The Kolkata Knight Riders could be the front-runners in the race to snap up Jamieson in the auction. On that note, we take a look at three reasons why KKR must target Kyle Jamieson.

#1 Jamieson has improved a lot as a cricketer

Kyle Jamieson has shown great improvement over the last year.

When he was roped in by RCB, Jamieson was a relatively inexperienced campaigner. However, 2021 was a breakout year for the Kiwi star. Having played a crucial role in New Zealand's bowling setup, he has become a pace sensation very soon.

Kolkata Knight Riders secured the services of Aussie Pat Cummins but couldn't reap the rewards. This time around, the Men in Purple may look at signing Kyle Jamieson in the mega-auction.

#2 Jamieson has a lot of cricket left to play

Jamieson has only recently started his cricketing career.

With the upcoming IPL auction likely to be the last such event for a long time, all the franchises will be looking to invest heavily. KKR will look to strengthen their bowling unit by signing up the best pacers from all across the globe.

Standing a towering 6 feet and 8 inches tall, Kyle Jamieson ticks most of the boxes that the Kolkata franchise may be looking at. The Kiwi star can bowl fast, has the ability to pick wickets and can also generate the much-needed bounce to trouble batsmen.

Given that he is only 27-years old and has just started his career, it's certain that Kyle Jamieson has many more years of good-quality cricket left in him.

#3 Jamieson's ability to score runs at the tail is unmatched

Jamieson's ability to strike could fetch him good bids.

The importance of scoring more runs in fewer balls is the key to cracking the T20 format of the game. To maximise their match scores, every franchise looks to invest in players who be intimidating with the ball and can also contribute lower down the batting order.

Kolkata Knight Riders is a franchise that seems to believe in this mantra the most. With two players in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell already functioning as all-rounders, KKR will be extremely keen on adding depth to their squad by signing in Jamieson.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar