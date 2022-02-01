IPL 2022 Auction: 3 smart-buy leg-spinners CSK can target

Chennai Super Kings may have two destructive spin twins in Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, but their IPL 2022 Auction run will see them bag at least two more tweakers for a smart price.

With MS Dhoni favoring his spinners to take charge of the mid-overs, it is safe to speculate that the franchise will look at targeting promising tweakers. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at three spinners that Chennai can pick up.

#1 Can CSK bag Shreyas Gopal in the IPL 2022 Auction?

Having played for the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals in his previous stints, Shreyas Gopal will witness a fierce battle during the IPL 2022 auction. The Karnataka all-rounder has had some memorable moments in the IPL, most notably the googlies that deceived Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers among other big names.

Gopal became a standout player for the Royals when he delivered a game-changing performance in a virtual knockout game against RCB. Rajasthan made the playoffs after his four-wicket haul.

A handy batter as well, Gopal can be one of the tweakers who fits well with CSK's style of play.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

The track at Chepauk has historically assisted spin. Of late, CSK has relied on pacers for success. Considering the tournament will be played in India, they will be more reliant on spinners this time around.

Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma were all part of the squad at one stage and now Kuldeep Yadav, if picked up by the side during the IPL 2022 Auction. could be a good addition to their existing stable that already consists of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

#3 Washington Sundar

Sundar boasts an economy rate of 7.24 in T20 Internationals. That he delivers most of his overs in the powerplay makes him a portent weapon that MS Dhoni can have at his disposal.

It has been an injury-riddled career for the spin-bowling all-rounder, but once fit, he is is a force to reckon with and could also be the local face of the franchise if he's acquired by Chennai during the auction.

Edited by shilpa17.ram