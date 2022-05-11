IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tomorrow, May 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in the 59th match of IPL 2022.

Over the years, MI and CSK have achieved enormous success in the league, but this season, both teams have let the fans down with their performances. While the Super Kings still have an outside chance of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs, Mumbai have already been eliminated from the race. They will now aim to avoid finishing last on the points table.

Ahead of the fixture between MI and CSK, here are some important stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 98.

Matches won by teams batting first: 47.

Matches won by teams batting second: 51.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 171.

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 67 runs.

RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision worked in their favor as captain Faf du Plessis scored a magnificent half-century and guided the team to 192/3 at the end of their 20 overs.

Chasing 193 to win, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals and got all out for just 125 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga stole the show in the second innings with a magical spell of 5/18.

A total of 13 wickets fell in the game between Bangalore and Hyderabad, with spinners accounting for eight of them. 15 sixes were hit across the two innings of that contest.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra