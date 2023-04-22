IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached in today's MI vs PBKS fixture 

Following three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to script their fourth win of the season when they go up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22.

The five-time champions MI once again had a slow start to their campaign, losing both of their first two games. However, since then, the franchise has found their feet and are unbeaten in their last three IPL games.

Meanwhile, PBKS have had a mixed start to their current campaign. They have played six games so far with three victories and as many defeats. Their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who is also their leading-run scorer with 233 runs, has been out of action for the last two games due to injury.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are on the verge of getting shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's MI vs PBKS fixture.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav could complete 6,000 T20 runs

Suryakumar Yadav for Mumbai Indians [IPLT20]

The World No. 1 ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, hasn't been able to replicate his 2022 form as of now.

However, the flamboyant batter showed signs of a comeback during his 43-run knock against Kolkata. SKY will be adamant to get a start and at least 36 runs against PBKS would take his tally to 6,000 T20 career runs.

So far, Suryakumar has amassed 5,964 runs at an average of 33.88 and at a wonderful strike rate of just below 150.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could become only the second cricketer to complete 6,500 IPL runs

Shikhar Dhawan raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

A shoulder injury has kept Shikhar Dhawan out for the last two games for PBKS. However, there is a possibility of him featuring as an impact sub for his franchise against MI.

If the southpaw goes on to play the game, Dhawan could complete a significant personal milestone in the upcoming IPL match.

Currently with 6,477 runs in the league, the southpaw is just 23 runs short of reaching 6,500 IPL runs. If he crosses this milestone, Dhawan will become only the second cricketer ever to reach the landmark after Virat Kohli (6,903).

#1 Rohit Sharma could shatter multiple six-hitting records

Rohit Sharma - The MI skipper [IPLT20]

One of the most fearsome strikers of the ball, Rohit Sharma could topple multiple six-hitting records during the game against PBKS.

The 'Hitman' from Mumbai has slammed 247 sixes in his IPL career and another three would make him the first-ever Indian to complete 250 IPL sixes. However, if the MI skipper hits five lusty maximums against PBKS, he will surpass AB de Villiers' tally of 251 IPL sixes to become the player with the second-most number of sixes after Chris Gayle (357).

Moreover, if Rohit hits four maximums tonight, he will complete 200 IPL sixes for the Mumbai-based franchise. Only Kieron Pollard (223) has hit more sixes for MI than Rohit.

Poll : 0 votes