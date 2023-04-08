IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's MI vs CSK match

Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the IPL 2023 double-header contest on Saturday (April 8). The Wankhede Stadium will play host to the clash between IPL's two most successful teams.

After both MI and CSK finished as the bottom two teams in the points table, the two franchises will aim to perform better this season. CSK have recorded one win and one loss in their two matches so far, while MI are yet to open their account after playing one match in IPL 2023.

Whenever Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clash on the field, their matches generally break viewership records. Here are three other records that could be broken during today's IPL 2023 match between MI and CSK.

#1 Piyush Chawla can break Sunil Narine's record in today's IPL 2023 match

44 - Sunil Narine*

43 - Piyush Chawla

35 - Yuzvendra Chahal

35 - Ravindra Jadeja



#IPL2023 Spinners with Most bowled Wickets in IPL44 - Sunil Narine*43 - Piyush Chawla35 - Yuzvendra Chahal35 - Ravindra Jadeja

Kolkata Knight Riders' overseas spinner Sunil Narine became the spinner with the most wickets in IPL history during the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His dismissal of Virat Kohli was his 44th dismissal in the tournament, overtaking Piyush Chawla (43).

Chawla will likely be in action tonight, playing for the Mumbai Indians against the Chennai Super Kings. If the veteran leg-spinner brings his 'A' game to the table, he can rattle the stumps of a couple of CSK batters and regain the record from Narine.

MI Captain Rohit Sharma will hope that Chawla, his most experienced bowling option, takes a couple of wickets against CSK after the spinner bowled an economical spell of 0/26 off four overs against RCB.

#2 Chennai Super Kings can break Royal Challengers Bangalore's record in today's IPL 2023 match

CricBeat @Cric_beat



15 - CSK*

15 - RCB

12 - MI

10 - RR

9 - SRH



#CSKvsLSG Most Wins while Defending 200+ targets15 - CSK*15 - RCB12 - MI10 - RR9 - SRH

The conditions at the Wankhede Stadium will likely help the batters when MI and CSK clash. Fans should expect a run-fest on Saturday and it will not be a surprise if the team batting first ends up scoring more than 200 runs.

If CSK bat first, they can cross the 200-run mark, just like they did in their previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants. The MS Dhoni-lead team has a decent bowling lineup as well, which can defend a 200+ total.

In case CSK defend another 200+ target, they will break RCB's record for the highest wins in IPL while defending a 200+ score. RCB have done it on 15 occasions, while CSK can do it for the 16th time tonight.

#3 Rohit Sharma can break Suresh Raina's record in tonight's IPL 2023 match

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have been two of the top performers in the MI vs CSK rivalry. Both players have won three Man of the Match awards each in matches between the two teams.

While Raina has since retired from IPL, Sharma is still active and leads MI. If Sharma wins the Player of the Match award in Saturday's game, he can break Raina's record for the highest Man of the Match awards by an Indian in MI vs CSK matches.

