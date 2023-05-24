IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in tonight's Eliminator between LSG vs MI

The stage is set for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to lock horns in the all-important Eliminator of the IPL 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

LSG will come into the contest after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a margin of one run in their own den. They finished in third place with 17 points after their 14 league games.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will come into the contest after a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game. They had fortune going their way and finished fourth in the standings with 16 points.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones, as does this. On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in the upcoming Eliminator between LSG and MI.

#3 Rohit Sharma could become only the fourth player to take 100 catches as a fielder in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain - Rohit Sharma [IPLT20].

Having been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, Rohit Sharma has contributed largely with his willow. He is also considered one of the safest catchers in the outfield and has taken a total of 98 catches across his 241 games.

Another two catches on Wednesday will take Rohit's catching tally in IPL to 100, making him only the fourth outfield player ever, after Suresh Raina (109), Virat Kohli (106) and Kieron Pollard (103), to take 100 catches in IPL history.

#2 Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan could become the batters to be dismissed the most times by Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket vs KKR [IPLT20]

The battle between MI batters and LSG's main leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi would be a fascinating one. Bishnoi's record against MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan has been an enthralling one for the spinners.

Bishnoi has dismissed both Suryakumar and Kishan thrice in his IPL career, the joint-most times he has dismissed one particular batter in the IPL. The 22-year-old has also dismissed David Warner thrice in his three-year-long IPL career.

Another Suryakumar or Kishan losing their wickets to Bishnoi on Wednesday will make them the batters to get out the most number of times by the LSG star.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav could become only the second Indian to score 550+ runs in a single IPL season for MI

Suryakumar Yadav in action vs SRH [IPLT20]

It has once again been a magnificent IPL campaign for Suryakumar Yadav. The flamboyant MI hitter has been his side's best batter in the tournament, having amassed 511 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 185.14. He is just two runs shy of surpassing his personal best-ever tally of 512 runs, which he scored during IPL 2018.

Moreover, if SKY goes on to score at least 39 more runs against LSG, he will become only the second Indian to muster over 550 runs in a single IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians.

Sachin Tendulkar remains the only Indian individual to achieve that when he scored 618 and 553 runs at IPL 2010 and IPL 2011, respectively.

