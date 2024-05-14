IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's DC vs LSG match 

In a high-stakes encounter, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2024. This match, scheduled for May 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, is a virtual knockout for both teams, with the loser facing near-certain elimination from playoff contention.

Both DC and LSG have six wins from their respective campaigns so far, but their batting attacks have been a cause for concern. DC, in particular, suffered a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match, denting their net run rate significantly. A win for them is essential, and a big one at that, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

LSG, on the other hand, require a win and are still better suited to qualify than DC. They will be hoping to break the recent slump that has seen them lose three out of their last four encounters.

Ahead of tonight's game, let us take a look at three significant milestones that could be reached in the DC vs. LSG clash.

#3 Axar Patel will play his 150th IPL match

Axar Patel for Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel made his captaincy debut when Rishabh Pant missed out in the last game due to suspension. While Pant will now return against LSG, Axar will continue being a crucial cog for DC.

His wily left-arm spin and dependable batting has been quite phenomenal, especially since last year. Incredibly, Axar will be playing his 150th IPL game when he takes the field in Delhi tonight. He will become only the 22nd Indian ever to play this landmark match. In the 149 games he has played, Axar has taken 122 wickets and has scored 1,639 runs alongside 71 catches.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav could break Umesh Yadav's record

Kuldeep Yadav for Delhi Capitals

Ever since his move to the Delhi Capitals in 2022, Kuldeep has perhaps been the best spinner in the league. His wicket-taking abilities has been worth watching, with the left-arm tweaker developing his skills and variations to a great effect.

In the 38 games he has played for DC, Kuldeep has bagged 46 wickets at a superb strike rate of under 18. He is currently the seventh-highest wicket-taker for the franchise and could surpass Umesh Yadav's tally of 47 wickets to become the sixth-highest.

#1 KL Rahul could complete 400 fours in IPL

KL Rahul flicking one down the leg for LSG

KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, enters tonight's match against DC on the cusp of a personal milestone. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter sits just four fours away from joining an elite club of players with 400 fours in IPL history.

Achieving this feat against DC would make him only the 11th player to do so, a testament to his consistent and elegant strokeplay throughout the years.

In the 121 innings Rahul has played, he has hammered 4623 runs with the help of 396 fours and 184 sixes.

