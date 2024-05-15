IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in DC's win vs LSG

In a crucial match for their playoff hopes, the Lucknow Super Giants were handed a 19-run defeat by the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. It was also the last IPL 2024 match hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed in the first over before Shai Hope and Abhishek Porel got DC off to a flying start. While Hope fell for 38, Porel continued the momentum with a 33-ball 58. After a sedate performance by DC's middle-order, a late blitz by Tristan Stubbs (57* off 25 balls) propelled the Capitals to a competitive total of 208/4.

In reply, Lucknow's chase never really got going. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and none of their batter could string together a substantial score. While there were brief fightbacks from Nicholas Pooran (61) and Arshad Khan (58), it was not enough. In the end, Lucknow fell short by 19 runs, their playoff hopes effectively ended by the loss.

On that note, here are three significant records that were broken during the DC vs. LSG fixture:

#3 DC used 8 bowlers for the first time in IPL history

Delhi Capitals used 8 bowlers vs LSG

The Delhi Capitals deployed a unique bowling strategy against the Lucknow Super Giants. They utilized eight different bowling options throughout the innings, a first-time occurrence for the team in the IPL and the 20th instance in the history of the tournament.

Rishabh Pant orchestrated the bowling changes and handed the ball at least once to Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam Dar, Gulbadin Naib, and Tristan Stubbs.

#2 Tristan Stubbs is the most successful batter in death overs in IPL 2024 now

Tristan Stubbs for Delhi Capitals

Tristan Stubbs has been an absolute revelation in the death overs (overs 16-20) for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He was at it once again during his 57-run knock off 25 balls, which was instrumental in propelling the Delhi Capitals to a winning total.

Incredibly, Stubbs leads the league in both runs scored (252) and strike rate (262.5) in this crucial phase of the innings.

36 out of Stubbs' 57 runs vs LSG came in the death overs, making him surpass Dinesh Karthik's tally of 226 runs in the last five overs this season.

#1 IPL 2024 has finally seen the most sixes in a single season

Nicholas Pooran slog sweeping one for a six

IPL 2024 has undoubtedly been a season where batters have utterly dominated most of the games. This season has not only seen unprecedented scores (261 runs) getting chased down, it also became the season with the most sixes hit on Tuesday night.

The DC vs LSG fixture on Tuesday witnessed 20 sixes scored, which took the overall tournament six-hitting tally to 1,125 sixes. This is the most in any IPL season, surpassing last year's tally of 1,124 maximums.

IPL 2024 has hosted 64 games so far. This means that this season has seen 17.58 sixes getting smashed on an average per game.

