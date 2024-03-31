IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in GT's 7-wicket win vs SRH in Match 12

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) got back to winning ways after they registered a fabulous seven-wicket over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 12 of the ongoing IPL 2024. It was an afternoon game, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

SRH captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, their innings never quite took off. While Abhishek Sharma made 29, wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the innings.

The GT bowling attack, with Mohit Sharma leading the way with his economical 3-wicket haul, kept the pressure on the SRH batters.

Chasing a seemingly manageable target, GT openers Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (25) started steadily. They built a solid foundation before Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings with a solid 45. With David Miller also hammering 44*, the hosts crossed the finishing line with five balls in hand.

On that note, here are three records that were broken in today's IPL 2024 match between GT and SRH.

#3 Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha complete 1000 runs in partnership

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha for GT

Apart from Mumbai Indians (MI), only Gujarat Titans have an opening combination where both batters are Indians. Both Gill and Saha have been prolific enough, especially since last season.

The two complement each other's game aptly and have now completed over 1,000 runs in partnerships for GT. With this, they are now only the fifth all-Indian opening pair to add over a thousand runs in partnerships in IPL history.

#2 Rashid Khan is now the highest wicket-taker for GT

Rashid Khan during GT vs SRH match

Rashid Khan bagged perhaps the biggest scalp for GT when he castled Heinrich Klaasen, who was batting well on 24. In doing so, the Afghani maestro became the highest wicket-taker in GT history.

The leg-spinner has now surpassed Mohammed Shami on the list. The Indian pacer picked up 48 wickets in 33 matches, meanwhile, Rashid has eclipsed him and has taken 49 wickets at an average of 22.00 in 36 innings for GT.

#1 David Miller becomes first overseas player to hit 1000 IPL runs in successful run-chases

David Miller has been in sensational touch

Ever since his move to the Titans, David Miller has developed into one of the most fearsome overseas batters, especially in the middle-order. For GT, the South African has mustered 817 runs at an incredible average of 48.05 and a strike rate of over 143.

On Sunday, he killed the game for SRH after making a wonderful 44* in 27 balls. After the win, Miller became only the first overseas player to complete 1,000 runs in successful run-chases in IPL history.

While MS Dhoni sits at the top with 1,155 runs, Miller now has 1,020 runs at an immaculate average and strike rate of 113.33 and 149.12, respectively.

