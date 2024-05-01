IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs PBKS match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK are currently placed fourth in the standings with 10 points. They have won five and lost four out of their nine matches. After two consecutive defeats, the Super Kings finally returned to winning ways by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad by 78 runs at home.

PBKS, on the other hand, will be oozing with confidence after pulling off the greatest heist in T20 cricket. They successfully chased down 262 runs with eight wickets in hand and as many balls to spare. Punjab need to keep the winning run going to move up in the points table. They are currently placed eighth in the table with three wins from nine matches.

While there is a stark difference in their IPL 2024 campaigns, neither of the teams will leave an inch when they take the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday night.

Although Chepauk is known for producing slow and turning wickets, this year it has been completely opposite with the surface offering optimum value for shots. Thus, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs PBKS match.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

Despite a slow start to the campaign, the Chennai Super Kings skipper has found his mojo and was in stupendous form in the last two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten against the Lucknow Super Giants, which went in vain, before playing another gem of an innings against SRH where he scored 98 runs.

Gaikwad enjoys a fabulous record at Chepauk and he is expected to continue his form at the home ground. Overall, he has aggregated 447 runs in nine matches at an average of 63.86 and a strike rate of almost 150.

The right-handed batter has three half-centuries and one hundred to his name in IPL 2024.

#2 Shashank Singh - PBKS

The PBKS middle-order batter has been a revelation this season. Every time he has got out to bat, Shashank Singh has proved that he belongs to the highest level.

Mostly batting at No. 5 or below, Shashank has aggregated 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 65.75 and a strike rate of 182.64. He can hit the cleanly and has dominated almost every bowler in this tournament.

Shashank will be keen to show his prowess in front of MS Dhoni, the Chennai team, and their faithful, who turn up in massive numbers to support their team.

#3 Shivam Dube - CSK

The lanky left-handed batter has been in scintillating form ever since he joined CSK in 2022. Shivam Dube has taken his performance a notch higher this year and has solidified Chennai's middle order.

As a result, he was rewarded with a national call-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Shivam Dube would like to celebrate his selection with another breathtaking knock on Wednesday night against the Punjab Kings. The southpaw has aggregated 350 runs in nine games at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 172.41, including three half-centuries.

