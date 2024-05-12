IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs RR match

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between these two sides this year.

Both teams are still in the race for the playoffs. A win would confirm RR's playoff berth, while CSK will fall behind in the race for the playoffs if they end up on the losing side.

The two teams have a storied rivalry, with the Super Kings edging their rivals by the barest of margins, winning 15 out of 28 head-to-head meetings. Another cracking contest is on the cards at Chepauk.

IPL 2024 has been a high-scoring tournament and today's game will likely see the trend continue. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs RR match.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - RR

The young RR opener had an underwhelming start to this year's cash-rich league. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal recently found his rhythm and scored an excellent century against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. The southpaw also scored a fine fifty against the SunRisers Hyderabad, albeit in a losing cause.

Jaiswal will look to continue his stellar form, as RR look to confirm their playoff berth. His partnership with Jos Buttler at the top will play a crucial role against the Super Kings.

#2 Shivam Dube - CSK

The hard-hitting left-handed batter had a scintillating start to this year's cash-rich league and was rewarded with a call-up to the Indian team for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Since his selection, Shivam Dube has witnessed a slump in form, bagging two ducks in three games. However, back at Chepauk, the lanky all-rounder will back himself to play a big knock today and lift CSK up in the points table.

Dube has aggregated 371 runs in 12 matches so far in IPL 2024 at an average of 41.22 and a strike rate of over 170.

#3 Sanju Samson - RR

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has had a breakthrough season this year and was credited with an India call-up ahead of KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik. The right-handed batter has amassed 471 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.29 and a strike rate of 163.54, including five half-centuries.

Sanju Samson is coming off the back of a brilliant 86-run knock against the Delhi Capitals. He will look to keep the momentum going, as he looks to seal his place in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback