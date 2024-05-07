IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs RR match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the past, with RR winning 15 of those, while the Capitals have come out on top 13 times.

The two teams met each other earlier this season in the ninth match of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They played some good cricket before the home team came out on top, beating DC by 12 runs.

Batting first, Riyan Parag scored an unbeaten half-century to power his side to 185/5 in 20 overs. Parag smashed a 45-ball 84, laced with seven boundaries and six maximums. Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Dhruv Jurel (20*) also chipped in with handy contributions.

In response, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh got the team off to a swashbuckling start but they lost the plot once they got out. Tristan Stubbs made a valiant effort with an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls but couldn't take his side over the line. Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with two wickets apiece.

The Delhi Capitals, back to their den, will look to give it back to their opponents. The Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced plenty of runs this season and a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs RR match.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - RR

The young left-handed opener had a slow start to the IPL 2024 but has gradually picked up the pace. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a fine century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and scored another fifty against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last game.

Jaiswal will look to continue his blazing form against Delhi as Rajasthan aim to lift their second IPL title. Overall, the 22-year-old has amassed 316 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 157.21, including one hundred and one fifty.

#2 Jake Fraser-McGurk - DC

The young Delhi opener has set the stage on fire in his debut IPL season. Jake Fraser-McGurk has amassed 259 runs in six matches at an average of 43.17 and a strike rate of almost 235, including three half-centuries.

Besides his eye-catching stats, what has caught everyone's attention is his clean hitting. Fraser-McGurk likes to play straight, which makes his game very simple.

With only a few games left, the right-handed batter will look to play some breathtaking knocks to make his debut IPL campaign more memorable.

#3 Riyan Parag - RR

He is arguably the most improved cricketer this season. Riyan Parag has come under heavy criticism over the last few years for not living up to his potential. The youngster took the criticism in his strides and has come up as a more mature and responsible cricketer this year.

Parag has been rock solid in Rajasthan's middle order, taking a measured approach. What has been more praiseworthy is his ability to bat till the end and finish games.

He has aggregated 409 runs in 10 matches at an average of 58.43 and a strike rate of almost 160. Parag will aim to continue his blazing form and secure RR's place in the top two.

