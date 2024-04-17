IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs DC match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, April 17.

Both teams have had start-stop campaigns in IPL 2024. While GT have won three out of their six matches, DC have won two games in six attempts.

Both GT and DC are coming into today's match on the back of victories and will hope to continue their winning momentum. They have met each other three times in the past, with GT winning two of them.

A cracking contest beckons fans on Wednesday night in Ahmedabad. All three IPL 2024 games at the venue have seen scores in excess of 160 and the trend is expected to continue tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs DC match.

#1 Prithvi Shaw - DC

After a dismal campaign last year and warming the benches in the first two games this season, Prithvi Shaw finally has got his bat to do the talking. The right-handed batter has amassed 151 runs in four matches at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of almost 160, including one half-century.

Shaw also got a good start in the last game against the Lucknow Super Giants, scoring a quickfire 32, but couldn't convert it into a big knock. He will look to keep the run-scoring spree going, as he aims to be in the good books of the national selectors.

#2 Shubman Gill - GT

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill had a dismal start to the IPL 2024 campaign but has slowly picked up the pace. He played a match-winning knock in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals, helping his side chase down 197 runs.

Gill will look to continue scoring runs as he aims to push his case to be in India's T20 World Cup squad, scheduled to be played in June, days after the IPL concludes.

Gill has amassed 255 runs in six matches at an average of 51 and a strike rate of over 150.

#3 Jake Fraser-McGurk - DC

The Aussie showed his potential on his IPL debut by playing a match-winning knock against the Super Giants in Delhi's previous outing. He scored a 35-ball 55 to help his team chase down 168 runs with 11 balls to spare.

Jake Fraser-McGurk showed that he can be successful against both pace and spin once he gets set. With the momentum in his side, expect the right-handed batter to play another cracking knock on Wednesday.

