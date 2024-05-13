IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs KKR match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with each other in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. It's a must-win game for last year's finalists Gujarat to keep their hope alive of making it to the playoffs.

GT currently languish eighth in the points table with 10 points from 12 matches. They have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign but a thumping win against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous game brought them back in contention for a top four spot.

KKR, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs after beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture. They currently sit comfortably at the top of the points table with 18 points from 12 matches but will look to keep the momentum going as they aim to win their third IPL title.

As has been the case throughout this IPL, another high-scoring contest is on the cards at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs KKR match.

#1 Sunil Narine - KKR

The Knight Riders made the masterstroke of promoting Sunil Narine to the top order, which has yielded the maximum result for the franchise.

The southpaw has aggregated 461 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.42 and a strike rate of over 180. He has struck one century and three fifties and is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Narine's free-flowing batting has attracted eyeballs and the West Indian will look to continue doing the same that he has done throughout the season.

#2 Sai Sudharsan - GT

The left-handed opener from Tamil Nadu has been a consistent performer ever since he joined the IPL side, Gujarat Titans. This year, he has taken his performance a notch higher and is GT's highest run-scorer this season.

Sai Sudharsan has aggregated 527 matches in 12 games at an average of 47.91 and a strike rate of 141.28. The southpaw will be key to success on Monday night against Kolkata's strong bowling attack.

#3 Phil Salt - KKR

The English wicketkeeper-batter has been a valuable addition to the side as a replacement for Jason Roy. His partnership with Sunil Narine at the top has been a major difference-maker for the Knight Riders this year.

Phil Salt, who has amassed 435 runs in 12 games this season at a strike rate of 182.01, will look to continue his stellar form in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. The ball comes nicely on to the bat at this venue and the right-hander will relish batting here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback