IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs MI match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with each other in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. KKR will look to strengthen their position at the top of the points table, while MI will look to play for pride after being knocked out of the tournament.

The two teams met each other earlier this season at the Wankhede Stadium when the Knight Riders beat the five-time champions by 24 runs. Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer's 52-ball 70 powered Kolkata to 169 runs. In reply, Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul powered the visiting side home comfortably.

The Knight Riders, who have only 10 wins out of 33 overall head-to-head outings, will look to better their record tonight. Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to secure two points.

Eden Gardens has been a good batting wicket this year and will likely remain the same tonight. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs MI match.

#1 Sunil Narine - KKR

Many would be surprised to see Sunil Narine's name on the list, but this has been a different year. Gautam Gambhir back in the Knight Riders and Narine opening the batting is a match made in heaven. And the team have benefitted from this reunion in IPL 2024.

Narine is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 461 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41.91 and a strike rate of almost 185. He has also struck three half-centuries and one hundred.

Narine will look to continue his sizzling hot form on Saturday and move up in the leaderboard for the most runs scored.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

After missing the first few games due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav struggled for consistency. However, he seems to have shrugged off the rustiness and looked in dazzling form in the last two matches.

The World No.1 T20 batter smashed a fifty against the Knight Riders in their previous meeting and followed it up with a breathtaking hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the last outing. His form will certainly delight MI and Indian cricket team fans.

Suryakumar will look to keep the form going with the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled to commence on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA.

#3 Rohit Sharma - MI

Former Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's love affair with Eden Gardens is well documented. From smashing the highest ODI score - 264 against Sri Lanka to scoring a sublime 177 on Test debut, fans in Kolkata have witnessed it all.

Rohit, who has had a subpar IPL 2024 campaign, as evidenced by Mumbai's latest standings in the points table, will look to get his mojo back in his lucky ground. The right-handed batter has shown glimpses of form here and there and will look to hit the straps against KKR at Eden Gardens tonight.

