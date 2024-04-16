IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs RR match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

The two teams have performed to the best of their abilities this season. RR are at the top of the table with 10 points, including five wins from six matches. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are placed right below with eight points. They have emerged victorious in four out of their five matches.

They have played some close encounters in the past and their head-to-head record stands at 14-13 in favor of Kolkata in 28 matches. Another cracking contest beckons fans. A lot of runs will be available as evidenced from the last few games at Eden Gardens.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's match.

#1 Sanju Samson - RR

The Rajasthan Royals captain has been in scintillating form this season, leading RR's batting from the front. With Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling to find his form, Sanju Samson's run-scoring spree has aided well for the side.

Samson has amassed 264 runs in six matches at an average of 66 and a strike rate of over 155. He also has two half-centuries under his belt in IPL 2024.

With the race to be in India's T20 World Cup squad heating up after Dinesh Karthik's breathtaking performances, Samson will look to to continue the form to push his case for the wicketkeeper's role.

#2 Andre Russell - KKR

The Jamaican all-rounder has been in some form in this year's IPL. Andre Russell set the tournament rolling with a quickfire 64 against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He followed it up another cracking innings - 41 off 19 balls against the Delhi Capitals.

The KKR all-rounder hold the key in the middle order. If he gets the opportunity to play out a few balls at the start of his innings, expect him to play another blinder on Tuesday at Eden Gardens.

#3 Riyan Parag - RR

The middle-order batter has been the most improved batter in this edition of the IPL. Every time he has come out to bat, Riyan Parag has looked someone on whom the team can depend on. And he hasn't let the management's expectation go down the drain.

Parag has amassed 284 runs in six matches at an average of 71, including three half-centuries. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and will hope to continue the good work against KKR.

