IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs KKR match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

The two teams met earlier this season where the Knight Riders got the better of the Super Giants at home. Bowling first, they restricted LSG to 161 runs, thanks to a three-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc. In response, KKR chased down the total in 15.4 overs with Phil Salt smashing an unbeaten 89 off 47 deliveries.

Lucknow will look to return the favor tonight and a cracking contest beckons fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs KKR match.

#1 Phil Salt - KKR

The English wicketkeeper-batter has been in splendid form since joining the team as Jason Roy's replacement. He has been a force to be reckoned with at the top order, chipping in with consistent performances.

Phil Salt is three short of reaching the 400-run mark in this year's cash-rich league. The right-hander has already smashed four half-centuries in this edition.

Salt played a match-winning knock the last time these two teams met in Kolkata and will look to replicate his performance tonight.

#2 Marcus Stoinis - LSG

The senior all-rounder has rediscovered himself ever since he was promoted to No. 3 in the batting order. In the last three innings, Marcus Stoinis has struck an unbeaten century against the Chennai Super Kings and a match-winning half-century against the Mumbai Indians, showcasing his prowess with the bat.

Stoinis will be expected to continue his form and Lucknow look to beat the Knight Riders and strengthen their position in the top half of the points table.

#3 KL Rahul - LSG

The Super Giants skipper has all the right to be disappointed for not getting picked in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. KL Rahul has had yet another stellar campaign with the bat, aggregating 406 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of over 140. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament at present.

Rahul will look to continue the good form against the Knight Riders as he aims to redeem himself by helping Lucknow win the IPL 2024 trophy.

