IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs SRH match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

The two teams have played against each other 22 times previously in the IPL. While the five-time champions have won on 22 occasions, SRH have come out on top 10 times.

Both teams met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier this season where the home team emerged victorious. Batting first, the SunRisers hammered 277 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, MI gave the home team a scare but the bowlers did well to defend the total and give SRH two crucial points.

Back at their den, Mumbai will look to return the favor tonight. Thus, a cracking contest awaits fans. This venue has produced several high-scoring contests and another one is on the cards on Monday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs SRH match.

#1 Travis Head - SRH

The left-handed opening batter has been a high-risk-high-reward batter for the Hyderabad side. Although he has gotten out cheaply on several occasions, Travis Head has been unstoppable whenever he has got going.

His ability to tear apart bowling units makes him indispensable in this team. Overall, Head has aggregated 396 runs in nine matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of almost 195. The southpaw has three half-centuries and a hundred to his name in IPL 2024.

Given the form he is in, expect the Aussie batter to fire all cylinders tonight against the Mumbai Indians.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

The Mumbai batter has been a vital cog to their success in the last few years. However, Suryakumar Yadav has blown hot and cold with the bat this season, as evidenced by their position in the points table.

Suryakumar has aggregated only 232 runs in eight games at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 168.12. The right-hander will have to play a big knock if MI have to post a big total on the board.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Suryakumar knows these conditions very well. Thus, one can expect him to fire with the bat on this wicket.

#3 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

The young Hyderbad opener is having a breakthrough season, making significant contributions with the bat. Abhishek Sharma has amassed 315 runs in 10 matches, including a half-century, at a strike rate of almost 210.

Abhishek and Head have been a force to be reckoned with for the SunRisers this season. If they have to finish in the top four, the youngster's form will be extremely crucial and he is aware of that.

The 23-year-old will look to go all guns blazing from the start and if he gets his timing right, expect Sharma to play a big knock on Monday.

