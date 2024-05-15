IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs PBKS match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. The two teams met earlier this season where the Royals emerged victorious by three wickets in Mullanpur.

Batting first, PBKS mustered 147/8 in 20 overs, thanks to a late blitz from Asutosh Sharma (31 off 16 balls). The Punjab bowlers made an easy run chase look difficult by picking up wickets at regular intervals, but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 10-ball 27 powered RR home with one ball to spare.

The Royals have had an upper hand in overall head-to-head meetings, winning 16 out of 27 games. Punjab, on the other hand, have won on 11 occasions.

Another cracking contest is on the cards when the two go up against one another. The wicket is expected to be batting-friendly and batters will relish playing on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs PBKS match.

#1 Riyan Parag - RR

The youngster has been the most-improved batter in this season of the IPL. Riyan Parag was subjected to severe criticism for not living up to the expectations in the last few seasons. However, the Royals backed the talented batter and has reaped rewards this season.

Parag has solidified Rajasthan's middle order with consistent performances. He has aggregated 483 runs in 12 matches at an average of 60.38 and a strike rate of almost 155.

Parag, who will be playing on his home ground, will back himself to play another excellent knock and help his side return to winning ways.

#2 Shashank Singh - PBKS

While there was confusion about picking him at the auction, Shashank Singh proved that Punjab didn't do any wrong by bidding for him. He has been their best batter so far in IPL 2024, amassing 352 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of almost 170.

Shashank's strokeplay has grabbed everyone's eyeballs and the right-handed batter will look to build on his reputation with another power-packed performance tonight.

With Team India scheduled to play Zimbabwe right after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Shashank will hope to impress the selectors and break into the squad for that series.

#3 Sanju Samson - RR

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has been a revelation with the bat in IPL 2024, leading the team from the front. The Kerala-born cricketer has scored 486 runs in 12 matches at an average of 60.75 and a strike rate of 158.31.

Sanju Samson was rewarded for his impeccable form, with the selectors picking him up for India's T20 World Cup squad ahead of KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik.

Samson hopes to continue the good work as he looks to confirm his place in the playing XI for the first game against Ireland on June 5.