IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs RCB Eliminator match

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. It's a knockout game and both teams will look to win here tonight to set up a date with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2.

RR lost their momentum in the second half of the tournament, losing five straight games. Their last league game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to inclement weather. RCB, on the other hand, had a horrid start to the tournament, losing seven out of eight games. But they won the next six games on the trot to make their way to the playoffs.

The two have enjoyed a fierce rivalry over the years as evidenced by their head-to-head record. Out of 31 games, RCB have won 15 games, while RR have emerged victorious on 13 occasions. Three games ended in no-results.

Another high-scoring contest awaits fans tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs RCB match.

#1 Virat Kohli - RCB

The former Bengaluru skipper has been in breathtaking form throughout IPL 2024. He is currently the Orange Cap holder with 708 runs in 14 matches at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of over 155. The right-handed batter has amassed five half-centuries and one hundred so far in the tournament.

Kohli has been a big-match player and the occasion cannot get bigger than this for the Royal Challengers. Given the form he is in, expect Kohli to fire with the bat as the team looks to stretch their winning streak to seven games.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal - RR

The Rajasthan opener has blown hot and cold in this year's cash-rich league. After his swashbuckling campaign in IPL 2023 and the next few months in international cricket, much was expected out of Yashasvi Jaiswal. But, Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to live up to the billing.

Jaiswal has aggregated 348 runs in 13 games at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 152.63. With Jos Buttler unavailable, the youngster needs to take more responsibility and give the team a good start. If he gets his eyes in, expect Jaiswal to play a blinder of an innings.

#3 Faf du Plessis - RCB

The Royal Challengers skipper has had a disastrous start to his campaign. However, he has slowly regained form and has given his side blistering starts in the last few games.

Faf du Plessis will look to continue the momentum and give his side another start as his side look to keep their hope alive of winning the IPL trophy. The former South African skipper has amassed 421 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 163.81, including four half-centuries.

