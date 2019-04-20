×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL confidence will help in WC preparation: Saini

IANS
NEWS
News
38   //    20 Apr 2019, 10:42 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Navdeep Saini during the 35th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 19, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Navdeep Saini, who is one of the stand-bys for India's World Cup campaign, said the confidence he is getting from playing in the Indian Premier League will help him a great deal if he makes it to the squad eventually.

Saini, who was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018 for Rs 3 crore, did not play a game last season but has been a regular this term.

The 26-year-old has been so impressive that he was named along with Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant as a stand-by for the World Cup in England and Wales.

Saini will travel to England with the main squad as he is also part of the quartet along with Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan of net bowlers, who have been approved and would be part of the Indian entourage.

"The confidence of doing well in IPL will give me a big boost. If I get a chance in World Cup, I hope to do well," Saini told reporters after RCB's 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday night.

Asked about his preparation and how inputs from skipper Virat Kohli, who is also the Indian team captain, helps, Saini said: "We talk during the matches but the most important thing is to pay full attention at the nets. If you do well at the nets, you will do well in a match as well."

Batting first RCB had posted 213/4 riding Kohli's ton and Moeen Ali's 66. Chasing a stiff 214 for victory, Russell smashed a typical 25-ball 65 and combined with Nitish Rana (85 not out) for a 118-run stand off 48 balls to take KKR to within two hits from a win in the last over.

Asked about their plans to Russell, Saini said: "Against Russell, the strategy was to hit the deck hard to generate a bit of extra bounce."

Dale Steyn has joined the RCB setup after nine years, returning figures of 2/40 on Friday. Saini said the veteran South African pacer advised him to not change anything about his bowling.

Advertisement

"I had a discussion with him on the eve of the match. He just told me to bowl the same way and not try anything different."

On his rapid rise, Saini said: "My dad has always told me to give my 110 per cent effort wherever I play. I'm putting in that extra effort always in practice session and in a match."

Advertisement
IPL will help in World Cup preparation: Kirsten
RELATED STORY
Ishant biggest surprise in 5-man stand-by list for WC
RELATED STORY
Saini has all ingredients to be a good bowler: Nehra
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The perfect playing XI for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL will help finetune skills ahead of WC: Ferguson
RELATED STORY
A good IPL will help me stay in rhythm for WC: Dhawan
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three changes RCB need to make in order to win their next game
RELATED STORY
Told AB I will hug him if we win: Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for RCB
RELATED STORY
India selectors to pick WC squad on April 15
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 36 | Today, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 35 | Yesterday
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 38 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us