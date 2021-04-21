IPL Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League got underway last week with a battle between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unlike previous IPL seasons played in India, there are no home and away matches in IPL 2021. Chennai hosted the game between MI and RCB, which proved to be a last-ball thriller.

After that, the action moved to Mumbai, where Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals recorded a win against the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai and Mumbai hosted the first week of IPL 2021. The first week also featured a high-scoring encounter between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, while the fans witnessed a lot of drama in the subsequent matches.

There were many memorable moments during the kickoff week of IPL 2021. In Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments video session on Sportskeeda, former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik discussed the 'High Risk, High Returns' of IPL 2021's first week.

3. Virat Kohli's decision to give Shahbaz Ahmed the 17th over against the Sunrisers Hyderabad

After a win against the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game of IPL 2021. Batting first, RCB managed 149 runs in their 20 overs. SRH got off to a great start, thanks to David Warner's half-century.

However, things went downhill for the Orange Army after Warner's dismissal. SRH were 115/2 at the end of the 16th over, and then Virat Kohli handed the ball to Shahbaz Ahmed. Shahbaz turned the game in RCB's favor by taking the wickets of Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, and Abdul Samad in his over.

The strategy to throw the ball to Shahbaz Ahmed in the 17th over turned out to be a guaranteed return for Virat Kohli as the left-arm spinner removed three right-handers in the over.

Murali Kartik opined the team management would have seen something special in Shahbaz, so they gave him multiple opportunities to prove himself. Kartik believed the match against SRH gave a high reward to RCB for their risk of giving the 17th over to an uncapped left-arm spinner.

Murali Kartik opined the team management would have seen something special in Shahbaz, so they gave him multiple opportunities to prove himself. Kartik believed the match against SRH gave a high reward to RCB for their risk of giving the 17th over to an uncapped left-arm spinner.

2. Rishabh Pant's captaincy debut

The Delhi Capitals suffered a massive blow when their skipper Shreyas Iyer injured himself before IPL 2021. The Capitals took a bold decision to hand over the team's reins to Rishabh Pant despite Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, and Ravichandran Ashwin's presence in the squad. Pant made his captaincy debut against his idol MS Dhoni.

Murali Kartik highlighted how Rishabh Pant had already achieved the feat of sharing the dressing room and playing in the World Cup with his idol Dhoni. Pant not only made his captaincy debut versus Dhoni in IPL 2021, but he guided the Delhi Capitals to a victory by scoring the winning runs against the Chennai Super Kings.

Kartik mentioned that captaincy could impact a player positively or negatively. He listed the extra things that an IPL team captain needs to do apart from focusing on his own game. But Rishabh has ticked all the boxes so far, and Kartik believed that captaincy made the southpaw a more responsible cricketer.

Kartik mentioned that captaincy could impact a player positively or negatively. He listed the extra things that an IPL team captain needs to do apart from focusing on his own game. But Rishabh has ticked all the boxes so far, and Kartik believed that captaincy made the southpaw a more responsible cricketer.

1. Chetan Sakariya’s IPL debut

Chetan Sakariya was facing many problems in his personal life before the IPL Auction 2021, but his hard work on the cricket field paid off as the Rajasthan Royals offered him a 1.2 crore contract at the auction. Sakariya made his IPL debut for the Royals in their IPL 2021 fixture against the Punjab Kings. Although Royals could not win the match, Chetan impressed the fans with his three-wicket haul.

Murali Kartik felt Chetan Sakariya was an exceptional talent because he could swing the ball both ways. Kartik added that Sakariya should learn from his experience in the IPL and try to improve his bowling. It will be exciting to see how the left-arm fast bowler performs in the upcoming matches of the Rajasthan Royals.

Chetan Sakariya’s journey from rags to riches has reached almost all corners of the world. From losing a family member during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament to scalping some big wickets in IPL 2021, Sakariya’s efforts in making a name and providing for his family are well documented. If you would like to protect your family's future, enroll with HDFC Life Sanchay Plus investment plan, which offers guaranteed returns whilst safeguarding your family's future against unforeseen events.