MS vs LQ Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 Match

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will start their PSL 2023 campaign against last season's runners-up Multan Sultans (MS) tonight at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The two finalists of PSL 2022 will aim to get off to a winning start in the new Pakistan Super League season.

The Multan Sultans have been quite consistent in recent Pakistan Super League seasons. They topped the standings last year with nine wins in 10 matches, but suffered a defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars in the final. The Sultans will be keen to avenge that loss against Lahore tonight.

Before PSL 2023 begins, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

MS vs LQ head-to-head record in PSL

Multan Sultans have a slender lead of 7-6 in their head-to-head record against Lahore Qalandars. The two franchises have met 13 times in the Pakistan Super League, with Lahore winning six times.

MS vs LQ head-to-head record in Multan ahead of PSL 2023

The head-to-head record between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in Multan stands at 0-0. Tonight will be the first time these two franchises clash at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Last 5 MS vs LQ matches

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars met four times in the previous PSL season, with the two teams recording a couple of wins each. Overall, Multan have won three of their previous five games against Lahore.

Here's a short summary of their last five encounters in the PSL:

LQ (180/5) beat MS (138) by 42 runs, Feb 27, 2022. MS (163/2) beat LQ (135/9) by 28 runs, Feb 23, 2022. LQ (182/4) beat MS (130) by 52 runs, Feb 11, 2022. MS (209/5) beat LQ (206/5) by 5 wickets, Jan 29, 2022. MS (169/8) beat LQ (89) by 80 runs, Jun 18, 2021.

Which team will start PSL 2023 on a victorious note? Share your views in the comments box below.

