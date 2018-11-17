×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

New Zealand push Pakistan back in first Test

PTI
NEWS
News
160   //    17 Nov 2018, 14:24 IST

Abu Dhabi, Nov 17 (AFP) New Zealand grabbed the key wickets of Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail to push Pakistan back on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

At lunch, Pakistan were 144-4 with Asad Shafiq (25) and Babar Azam (24) at the crease, trailing New Zealand's first innings total of 153 by just nine runs.

The two have added 53 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand to bolster Pakistan's bid for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Resuming at 59-2 Pakistan lost overnight batsmen Sohail for 38 and Azhar for 22 in the space of just six balls at the same score of 91.

Sohail was the more confident of the two, having hit four boundaries but was caught at short mid-wicket by Tom Latham to a loose shot off leg-spinner Ish Sodhi's low full toss.

Azhar, who added 64 for the third wicket with Sohail, was dropped by Jeet Raval off Trent Boult when on 19 and was again lucky two runs later when given not out as the same bowler reviewed for a leg-before decision.

But Boult had the last laugh, forcing an edge off Azhar's bat for wicketkeeper BJ Watling's one-handed diving catch. Azhar hit just one boundary.

Left-armer Boult is the pick of bowlers with 2-29

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest upsets in ODI cricket history
RELATED STORY
Stats: Pakistan poor against top teams 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
5 things that show that Ireland belong to Test cricket
RELATED STORY
3 knockout games where Virat Kohli could not get his team...
RELATED STORY
11 bowlers who bowled the final ball in 11 World Cups
RELATED STORY
5 key players for Afghanistan in Afghanistan tour of...
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
12 Test-playing nations and the highest individual score...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us