Ireland vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Ireland is set to start on Friday, May 10. Ireland Cricket is set to host the series in Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Both teams are expected to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and are placed in the same group.

Since their solitary encounter in 2009, Pakistan and Ireland have not engaged in any further T20I matchups. Plans for a two-match series in 2020 were disrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to its postponement.

Pakistan are coming on a high note after a 2-2 draw against New Zealand earlier last month. While as Ireland faced Afghanistan in March but lost the series 1-2.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Babar Azam as captain, while the Ireland Cricket has selected Paul Stirling to lead their team. Both sides boast a commendable blend of seasoned expertise and promising talent.

The PCB has announced an 18-member squad, which while moving forward to the ICC Men’s World Cup will be a 15-member squad based on the performance in this series and the forthcoming series against England. The fast bowler's trio of Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha have also made it to the 18-member squad.

The Men’s National Selection Committee also quotes “Crafting this squad was a challenging task due to the outstanding talent available. After thorough deliberation and considering various cricketing aspects, we have finalized these 18 players.”

Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Pakistan vs Ireland 2024

Date and Time: May 10, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Clontarf Cricket Club Ground

Ireland vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Ireland and Pakistan have faced each other 1 time, with Pakistan emerging victorious in that one encounter.

Matches Played: 1

Ireland: 0

Pakistan: 1

No result: 0

Ireland vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin is anticipated to offer conditions conducive to low-scoring matches. Capturing wickets may pose a considerable challenge for the bowlers. Opting to bat second could potentially confer an advantage.

Ireland vs Pakistan Weather Report

The temperature in Dublin on Friday is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with light winds and cloudy weather.

Ireland vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany / George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali / Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Ireland vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Both teams boast comprehensive squads and anticipate a fiercely contested match. While Ireland benefits from playing at home, Pakistan's squad brings considerable experience after their commendable performance in the PSL league.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

