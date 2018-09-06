Is Virat Kohli greater than Sir Don Bradman?

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

Sir Donald Bradman is on top of most people's greatest batsman of all time list. He has an incredible career batting average of 99.94 and no batsman, in modern or olden times, has an average even approaching that phenomenal number. But, is it fair to simply compare the raw batting averages of players in different eras to conclude who the greater player is? In fact, to make a fair assessment, the batting performances of players in these two different eras must be standardized before making a comparison.

Sir Donald Bradman!

International cricket in modern times is starkly different from what it was in the olden times when Bradman played cricket. Don Bradman was, essentially, an amateur cricketer who played 52 tests over 20 years. Cricket was effectively a part-time job for him. He played most of his international cricket against just one opponent- England. Moreover, he had the opportunity to play in only about 10 grounds throughout the span of his career. Granted, he has an incredible batting average, but, that average must be put in context when comparing it to the average of a modern time great like Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli, The One Man Wonder!

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, concurrently plays Test and ODI cricket. He plays these two formats of cricket (three if you consider T20Is) around the year and in different countries, against different opponents. In about 10 years, he has played 70 Tests and 211 ODIs. If he continues playing for another five or six years, he'll have played a staggering 400-500 international matches. Despite so much cricket, he averages close to 55 in Tests and almost 60 in ODIs. So, Kohli's contribution in ODI cricket must also be factored in when comparing his numbers with Bradman's. The best way to do so is through the following formula.

Standardizing the Batting Average (SBA)

SBA = Weighted Avg of Test batting + Weighted Avg. of ODI batting

Any formula to standardize the batting averages of players in different eras must include a recognition of "total effort". In Kohli's case, not only is he playing Tests full-time, averaging about 10 Tests a year, but he's concurrently playing international cricket in a completely different format, ODIs, as well. In addition to Tests, on average, he's been playing about 27 ODI games a year for the last 10 years.

Moreover, ODIs require a player to have a different skill set than do Tests. So, for a player to be playing both formats concurrently is, effectively, equivalent to him playing Test matches twice- in two equally difficult international leagues- at the same time. To account for that effort, Kohli's ODI returns must be added to his Test returns, to compare his batting performance to Bradman's. Critics would argue that since Kohli plays two formats, a simple average of all of his games- ODIs plus Tests- should be used to compare his record with Bradman's.

But, that approach wouldn't reflect the effects of mental and physical fatigue on Kohli's body, of playing in two leagues at the same time. So, his efforts in the ODIs must be viewed independently and additionally to his efforts in Tests, to accurately reflect the fatigue factor. In effect, Kohli's efforts are double that of Bradman's.

SBA Bradman vs Kohli

So, this standardized batting approach recognizes that a modern day cricketer plays cricket, in the form of Test matches and ODIs, as two different sports at the same time. Of course, few would argue that Bradman would have done well in ODIs, as well, had that format existed during his time.

But, there is no doubt that playing almost three times as many Test matches as he did, and that too in eight different countries, and concurrently playing another 300 plus ODIs in that same period, including playing a number of ICC tournaments, would have dented his Test batting average significantly. So, based on the evidence of a fair comparison, it's clear that Kohli's batting performance is better than even Bradman's.

Virat Kohli's performance across formats is nothing short of phenomenal. Like Bradman, if he were just playing most of his matches against just one sub-continent opponent, his batting average would almost certainly be in three figures. There is no question, he is already the greatest batsman of all time- bar none- including The Don!