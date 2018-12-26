It is a dream to play Test matches for India, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Shashank Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 26 Dec 2018, 05:11 IST

For all the dominance that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have shown in the limited-overs cricket, they are nowhere close to Test selection, as Test cricket still demands consistency over variations and the ability to land the ball at one area rather than trying too much.

Rashid Khan tried to use his variations against India in his country’s debut Test and remained unsuccessful. Chahal understands the same and stated that they need to do so much more in order to replace Ashwin and Jadeja in the Indian team.

“I am working towards it and it is a dream to play Test matches for India. They both (R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) have proved their mettle in the last 7-8 years and we have a long way to go,” Yuzvendra Chahal said Cricbuzz.

While Chahal's spot in the 2019 World Cup is set in the stone, he doesn’t want to take it for granted and wants to perform to the best of his potential for his own good.

"If you go by our performance in the last one year, we stand a good chance and obviously we are contenders for a WC spot. But it is still a long way to go and I am not thinking about it as before that we have matches scheduled against Australia, New Zealand and then we have the IPL," Chahal said.

His partnership and camaraderie with Kuldeep Yadav is a chief talking point for India’s success in the white-ball format. Chahal stated that the one who bowls first shares the tip with the other, and the partnership helps the team be ahead of the opposition. "Both of us consult each other and that makes things easy," Chahal revealed.

The Haryana bowler will now join Team India for ODIs in Australia and New Zealand that gets underway in January.

