It is a dream to play Test matches for India, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Shashank Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    26 Dec 2018, 05:11 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has told that although bypassing R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be difficult for him and Kuldeep Yadav in Tests, he is preparing himself for the longer version of the game. Chahal has also added that his immediate target is to secure a place in the World Cup squad.

For all the dominance that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have shown in the limited-overs cricket, they are nowhere close to Test selection, as Test cricket still demands consistency over variations and the ability to land the ball at one area rather than trying too much.

Rashid Khan tried to use his variations against India in his country’s debut Test and remained unsuccessful. Chahal understands the same and stated that they need to do so much more in order to replace Ashwin and Jadeja in the Indian team

“I am working towards it and it is a dream to play Test matches for India. They both (R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) have proved their mettle in the last 7-8 years and we have a long way to go,” Yuzvendra Chahal said Cricbuzz.

While Chahal's spot in the 2019 World Cup is set in the stone, he doesn’t want to take it for granted and wants to perform to the best of his potential for his own good. 

"If you go by our performance in the last one year, we stand a good chance and obviously we are contenders for a WC spot. But it is still a long way to go and I am not thinking about it as before that we have matches scheduled against Australia, New Zealand and then we have the IPL," Chahal said.

His partnership and camaraderie with Kuldeep Yadav is a chief talking point for India’s success in the white-ball format. Chahal stated that the one who bowls first shares the tip with the other, and the partnership helps the team be ahead of the opposition. "Both of us consult each other and that makes things easy," Chahal revealed.

The Haryana bowler will now join Team India for ODIs in Australia and New Zealand that gets underway in January.

Shashank Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
It might be a just another game for you, but for me, Cricket is something which I live for. From following cricket teams to keeping an eye on every new update in the cricketing world, I try to deliver the best and true I can in my every writing.
