It's time BCCI, PCB work together for resumption of bilateral cricket: Miandad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
133   //    04 Jul 2018, 12:57 IST

Karachi, Jul 4 (PTI) Former Pakistan Test captain Javed Miandad has advised the Cricket Boards of India and Pakistan to work together for the resumption of bilateral series between the two neighbouring countries.

It is high time the two boards got on one platform and tried to convince the governments to give clearance for resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan, Miandad said in an interview.

The 124 Tests veteran said it was a shame that despite having good teams and exciting young talents, India and Pakistan are not compete against each other on regular basis.

What is the purpose of this World Test Championship or any other ICC backed league if India and Pakistan don't play against each other, he said.

Miandad said he had lost all hope in the ICC in playing any role to get India and Pakistan to resume bilateral cricket, which has been suspended since 2008 except for a short limited over series held in 2012-13 in India as a goodwill gesture.

India and Pakistan series is much bigger than the Ashes and if we work out our issues the two countries can rule the cricket world, he said.

No matter the level of political relations in the past we have played cricket in very tense conditions and it has eventually helped the governments, Miandad stated.

He said if bilateral cricket was held it would help in easing relations between the two countries.

Miandad said that if India and Pakistan can play in ICC events like the World Cup or Champions Trophy or in the Asia Cup, why not in bilateral matches.

One could reconcile to the situation if there were no matches between the two countries at all but if we can play in ICC events then why not otherwise, he asked.

The batting great also asked the ICC to keep a close eye on the mushrooming of T20 leagues to prevent any fixing scandals

