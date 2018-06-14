Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It was little stressful in beginning: Yamin Ahmadzai

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 20:12 IST
40

By B D Narayankar

Bengaluru, Jun 14 (PTI) They realised the dream of playing at the highest level but the beginning of the journey was "little stressful" said Afghanistan fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai as the strife-torn nation made its Test debut against India today.

The gritty Afghans got a reality check when they were hammered around the park in the first session but saved the day by claiming five Indian wickets in the last session.

"Well, this was a dream which has come true for our nation. It was enjoyable, but a little stressful. Nevertheless, playing against India, the number one team, was a good experience. Still there are four days to go and we will try to do our best," Ahmadzai said at the press conference.

"Getting a Test cap is the most important thing in cricketers' lives. It is same for me as well. I cannot express it in words. There was excitement when we walked onto the field, but also were nervous," he said.

The pacer, who took two of the six Indian wickets, said their spinners struggled in first session since they were trying too hard.

"Our bowlers especially Rashid was trying too much in the first session, but he bowled wicket-to-wicket on a pitch which began to grip in the last session. That is the reason why we came back strongly. Our bowlers picked five wickets," he said .

In the last session, Afghanistan picked up five wickets including that of centurion Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul (54), captain Ajinkya Rahane (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (35) and Dinesh Karthik (4).

Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowler as he ended the day with decent figures of two for 32 in 13 overs with six maidens.

Dhawan, who became the first Indian to score a century before lunch, and half centurion Lokesh Rahul were Ahmadzai's prize scalps.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who were labelled as better spinners than India's by captain Asghar Stankizai, picked one wicket each

Afghanistan hits back after 2 centuries for India in test
RELATED STORY
Dhawan hits pre-lunch hundred before Afghanistan make...
RELATED STORY
Super Dhawan hits ton to take India to 158/0 at lunch
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan announce squad for India Test
RELATED STORY
IPL: Injury Premier League
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Emotions at the Chinnaswamy in...
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Test bowlers with most wickets in winning cause at...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
SWOT Analysis of Afghanistan Test squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | 04:00 AM
IND 347/6 (78.0 ov)
AFG
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test
SL 213/8 (68.4 ov)
WIN
LIVE
Day 1 | Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS WIN live score
Quarter Final 2 | Today
YRK 259/7 (50.0 ov)
ESX 234/10 (49.1 ov)
Yorkshire win by 25 runs
YRK VS ESX live score
Quarter Final 1 | Today
NOT 255/8 (50.0 ov)
KNT 257/1 (35.5 ov)
Kent win by 9 wickets
NOT VS KNT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us