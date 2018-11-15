Jackson, Jadeja star in Saurashtra's win over Railways

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 15 Nov 2018, 21:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rajkot, Nov 15 (PTI) Sheldon Jackson hit a strokeful half century while Ravindra Jadeja made a crucial unbeaten 48 to guide hosts Saurashtra to a three-wicket win over Railways in a Group A Ranji Trophy match here Thursday.

Saurashtra lost seven wickets while chasing 184 for an outright win, but Ravindra Jadeja (48 not out) held his nervous along with Kamlesh Makwana (14 not out) to take their side to a victory at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

Jackson's 55-ball 54, which had eight fours and two sixes proved to be the difference among the two sides.

Saurashtra were four wickets down for 65 at one stage, but then Jackson and Jadeja pulled the team out of trouble.

Jadeja, who reamined unbeaten on 178 in the first innings, carried on his form and responded to his team's call.

Earlier, Saurashtra bowlers did a descent job to bundle out Railways for 331 in their second innings and ensure that the target remained below 200.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeje (5/95) turned out to be the stand out bowler for Saurashtra.

For Railways, Harsh Tyagi scored a valint 93 but his efforts went in vein.

The win gave Saurashtra full six points.

Brief Scores:

At Rajkot: Railways 200 and 331 (Harsh Tyagi 93) vs Saurashtra 348 all out and 186/7 (Sheldon Jackson 54, Ravindra Jadeja 48 not out); Saurashtra won by three wickets. Saurasthra 6 points.

At Vadodara: Baroda 322 and 410/5 declared (Vishnu Solanki 175) vs Maharashtra 268 and 217/2 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 118 not out). Match drawn. Baroda 3 points, Maharasthra 1 point.

At Valsad: Gujarat 538/7 declared and 167/5 (Manprit Juneja 50 not out) vs Chhattisgarh 420 (Vishal Kushwah 159). Match drawn. Gujarat 3 points, Chhattishgarh 1 point.

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 307 and 228 vs Karnataka 378 and 76/6. Match drawn. Karnataka 3 points, Vidarbha 1 point