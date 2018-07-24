Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jadeja, Ashwin held on to 3rd & 5th spot in ICC Test ranking

Press Trust of India
News
24 Jul 2018

Dubai, Jul 24 (PTI) India's spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin held on to the third and fifth position respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers, which was headed by England pacer James Anderson ahead of the five-match Test series starting in Birmingham on August 1.

Jadeja and Ashwin have 866 and 811 points respectively, while South African duo of Kagiso Rabada (882) and Vernon Philander (826) are placed in the second and fourth spot respectively.

Anderson, who claimed nine wickets in England's drawn two-Test series at home against Pakistan earlier this summer, has 892 points, while Rabada slipped to second despite claiming eight wickets during the two Tests in the Proteas' 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka.

In the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, Virat Kohli was at the second position, while Cheteshwar Pujara was placed at the sixth spot.

Joe Root was the only England batsman in the top 10 which is still being headed by Steve Smith, who is currently serving a 12 month ban due to his involvement in ball tampering.

Two Indian and as many English players found a place in the top 10 of ICC ranking for all-rounders with Jadeja and Ashwin at the second and fourth place and Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali grabbing the sixth and seventh spot respectively

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ICC Test rankings ahead of the India-England series
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
Top 5 Ravindra Jadeja knocks in international cricket
ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith, Kagiso Rabada retain top...
Ireland players make significant gains in latest ICC Test...
5 Indian Test issues that remain unanswered
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli still No.1, Kuldeep Yadav...
Mohammad Azharuddin backs Ashwin-Kuldeep spin duo for...
Windies stars achieve gains in latest ICC Test rankings
