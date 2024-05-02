Japan Premier League T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Japan Premier League T20 2024 is the top domestic T20 cricket competition organized by the Japan Cricket Association. The tournament is held at the Sano International Cricket Ground for three days, coinciding with Golden Week in May.

This year, the tournament is scheduled to commence on Friday, May 3, and will conclude on Sunday, May 5. The tournament will feature representative teams from East, West, South, and North Kanto, along with Kansai.

Each team competes against every other team once before advancing to a final match between the top two teams. The second and third-placed teams will also take on each other in the third-position match.

A total of 12 matches will take place during this edition of the Japan Premier League T20 2024. The five teams that are scheduled to take part in the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Japan are East Kanto Sunrisers, Kansai Chargers, North Kanto Lions, South Kanto Super Kings, and West Kanto Hurricanes.

The last four matches of the previous edition of the Japan Premier League were abandoned, including the final. West Kanto Hurricanes and East Kanto Sunrisers were scheduled to play the final last year. The final of the 2022 edition of the Japan Premier League was also abandoned. West Kanto Hurricanes won the final of the 2021 season against East Kanto Sunrisers by eight runs after posting a total of 140 runs on the board.

Japan Premier League T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 3

South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, Sano, Kanto, 7:20 AM

West Kanto Hurricanes vs North Kanto Lions, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano, Kanto, 7:20 AM

North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, Sano, Kanto, 11:00 AM

East Kanto Sunrisers vs West Kanto Hurricanes, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano, Kanto, 11:00 AM

Saturday, May 4

East Kanto Sunrisers vs North Kanto Lions, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, Sano, Kanto, 6:30 AM

Kansai Chargers vs South Kanto Super Kings, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano, Kanto, 6:30 AM

West Kanto Hurricanes vs Kansai Chargers, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, Sano, Kanto, 10:30 AM

North Kanto Lions vs South Kanto Super Kings, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano, Kanto, 10:30 AM

Sunday, May 5

South Kanto Super Kings vs West Kanto Hurricanes, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, Sano, Kanto, 6:30 AM

Kansai Chargers vs East Kanto Sunrisers, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano, Kanto, 6:30 AM

3rd Position - TBC vs TBC, Sano International Cricket Ground 2, Sano, Kanto, 10:30 AM

Final - TBC vs TBC, Sano International Cricket Ground 1, Sano, Kanto, 10:30 AM

Japan Premier League T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Japan Premier League T20 2024: Full Squads

East Kanto Sunrisers

Abhishek Anand, Ashley Thurgate, Benjamin Ito, Dinesh Sandaruwan, Ibrahim Takahashi (c), Kendel Kadowaki Fleming (vc), Kento Ota-Dobell, Malinda Dissanayake, Manav Natarajan, Marcus Thurgate (wk), Mian Muneeb Siddique, Nikhil Pol, Supun Navarathna (wk), and Tsuyoshi Takada.

Kansai Chargers

Aakash Ghimire, Abdul Samad (c), Declan Suzuki (vc), Josh Brown, Jun Yamashita, Khan Ajmal, Makoto Taniyama, Pankaj Chand (wk), Safi Luqman, Siddhanta Khatri, Sunny Singh, Ullah Ihsan, Ullah Zia, and Yamal Siriwardena.

North Kanto Lions

Anushantha Chandima, Chamika Senarathne, Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Ghufran Mir, Hasan Sardar, Kawshan Kulasooriya, Kazumasa Hiratsuka (vc), Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Praboda Dissanayake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas (c), Rizwan Khan, Sanam Luitel, Souta Wada, and Zubair Khan.

South Kanto Super Kings

Aditya Phadke, Alester Kadowaki Fleming (vc & wk), Alexander Shirai Patmore, Anil Kumar, Charlie Hinze, Gurman Singh, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Kouhei Kubota, Mohamed Umar (wk), Musashi Fujihara, Nihar Parmar, Robbie Mckenna, Sabaorish Ravichandran (c), and Vikas Jha.

West Kanto Hurricanes

Janaka Sanjeewa, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Keishi Ayukai, Lachlan Yamamoto Lake, Mani Kalia, Masato Morita, Nipun Chathuranga, Raheel Kano, Shogo Kimura, Shu Noguchi (wk), Shubham Shukla, Sora Ichiki, Vinay Iyer (vc), and Wataru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback