Jennings may have kick-started a good trot, says Anderson

England's Keaton Jennings had to work hard to make 34 not out at The Oval on Saturday. "That might be what he needs," said James Anderson.

by Omnisport News 30 Jul 2017, 02:51 IST

England opener Keaton Jennings

James Anderson believes Keaton Jennings may have turned a corner after the England opener battled his way to 34 not out on day three of the third Test against South Africa.

After making a century on Test debut against India last December, Jennings has struggled to convince at the highest level.

The left-hander has endured particular misery against Vernon Philander in the ongoing series against the Proteas, losing his wicket to the seamer three times.

Yet after surviving a number of early scares at The Oval on Saturday, most notably when a thick edge off Philander evaded Dean Elgar at third slip, Jennings was able to hold firm and help England to 74-1 in their second innings and a lead of 252 when rain forced a premature close.

Anderson was quoted by the Guardian as saying: "Sometimes you do see it in people that, when they go through a bad trot, they are physically struggling in and around the group.

"But he [Jennings] has been really good, he's dealt with it very well. It's frustrating, but seeing how he got through that tricky period today, that might be what he needs to kick-start a good trot."

England's record wicket-taker in Tests also had praise for debutant Toby Roland-Jones, after the 29-year-old seamer took four wickets in a stunning burst on Friday and completed a five-wicket haul on the third morning as South Africa were dismissed for 175.

"I have been very impressed," added Anderson. "It's not often you see a debutant settle so quickly - he looked very comfortable and very confident."

Asked whether Roland-Jones could earn a spot in England's Ashes squad later this year, Anderson replied: "He's got bounce, swing and seam, so he's got all the attributes there to do well in Australia. But he's only one game in, so let's take things one step at a time."