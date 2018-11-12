×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Johri case: CoA members, BCCI treasurer, Verma depose before probe panel

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    12 Nov 2018, 22:09 IST

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian cricket's top administrators, including Vinod Rai, on Monday deposed before the probe panel investigating the alleged sexual harassment case against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Besides Committee of Administrators chief Rai, COA member Diana Edulji along with BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and IPL petitioner Aditya Verma also deposed before the three-member panel.

All of them appeared separately before the panel that comprises former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer Veena Gowda.

The administrators put across their points on the alleged scandal that has rocked India's richest sporting body.

"Yes, Rai, Anirudh, Verma deposed before the panel. Amitabh (acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary) couldn't make it because he is busy with personal issues. It's not known why CK (Khanna) decided to give the deposition a miss," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

However, what has surprised a section in the BCCI is that Rai and Edulji deposed before the panel and on November 15, the same panel will submit the report to the duo.

"Isn't it weird that Mr Rai formed the panel and the investigation report will be submitted to him only. Also people like Hemang Amin, Saba Karim should have also been summoned for deposition," he said.

Rai couldn't be reached for a comment.

IPL petitioner Verma wasn't initially called, prompting him to question the panel seeking bonafides from him and asking him to prove his locus standi in the alleged case against Johri.

He was later asked to come for deposition

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Committee of Administrators takes full control of BCCI
RELATED STORY
Kohli's 'banana' request for World Cup, Indian pacer...
RELATED STORY
4 major changes in the draft BCCI Constitution approved...
RELATED STORY
BCCI to probe WC winner's bookie link, England star fit...
RELATED STORY
Former Indian cricketer to join IPL side in 2019, Ashwin...
RELATED STORY
Axar Patel's all-round heroics in County debut, KL Rahul...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who redefined calmness in cricket before MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World...
RELATED STORY
3 off-field instances which show the Greatness of Rahul...
RELATED STORY
5 things that can help Virat Kohli turn around Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 03:30 AM
BAN 522/7
ZIM 25/1 (18.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 497 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 35/1 (6.5 ov)
No Result
PAK VS NZ live score
Match 7 | Today, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Sri Lanka Women
South Africa Women
SLW VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us