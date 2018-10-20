×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Jonty Rhodes to participate in the Great Delhi Run

PTI
NEWS
News
20 Oct 2018, 17:37 IST

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes will lace up his running shoes to join thousands of participants in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here Sunday.

Rhodes, who retired in 2003 after playing 52 Tests and 245 ODIs, will run in the Great Delhi Run category.

The IAAF Gold Label Race, known to be one of the fastest courses in the world, has become a preferred event for world class athletes and India's best.

The USD 2,80,000 prize purse event will witness over 34,000 runners in five different categories -- Half Marathon, Open 10K Run, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, and the Champions with Disability.

On his role at the event, Rhodes said he was amazed to see the change in mindset of people towards running and fitness in general.

"To get India moving is so important, especially the kids sitting on a couch playing playstations and tablets everyone has forgotten to move and that's why I am happy to be here as Puma athlete at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon and support the mass participation," Rhodes, a fielder par excellence in his playing days, said.

The 49-year-old also unveiled the Puma Finishers Tee, that will be given to the first thousand finishers of the race, at an event here on Saturday.

"This is the closest I will get to the T-shirt because I am not going to be one of the first thousand finishers," Rhodes said.

The former cricketer will lend his inspiring stories of athleticism to support the race that will show the same energy and vibrancy that Rhodes once exhibited on cricket field

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Three best fielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Incredible outpouring of condolences unique to Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fielding: The benchmark of excellence  
RELATED STORY
Lance Klusener: South Africa's explosive power hitter who...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who could have taken part in Olympic events
RELATED STORY
Strongest playing XI consisting of best fielders in the...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest instances of fielding in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
Five Surprising records of Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Top 10 run scorers for India in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
3 great domestic pacers who failed to replicate their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us