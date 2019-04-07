×
Joseph makes history on outrageous IPL debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    07 Apr 2019, 01:04 IST
AlzarriJoseph - cropped
West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph made history on a sensational Indian Premier League debut, leading Mumbai Indians to a convincing 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

West Indies paceman Joseph claimed the best bowling figures in IPL history as he picked up 6-12 from his 3.4 overs, surpassing Sohail Tanvir's haul of 6-14 back in 2008.

The 22-year-old's efforts were also the eighth-best in a Twenty20 game.

Kieron Pollard had earlier lifted Mumbai from 65-5 with an unbeaten 46 off just 26 balls, helping set the Sunrisers a target of 137.

Jonny Bairstow (16) and David Warner (15) got Hyderabad off to a solid start, but the hosts lost their final five wickets for just eight runs in an astonishing collapse.

Joseph sparked the incredible finale by removing Deepak Hooda (20) and he ended it with 14 balls remaining by drawing an outside edge from Siddarth Kaul (0) that was snaffled by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

 

JOSEPH'S DREAM DEBUT

There cannot be many better ways to begin your first IPL appearance than by removing one of the competition's leading run scorers with your first delivery. That is precisely what Joseph did.

Warner – who sits fourth in the list of all-time IPL runs – attempted to play a huge shot to the boundary at the start of the fifth over but only edged Joseph back onto his stumps.

After Windies quick removed Hooda and Rashid Khan off successive deliveries in the 16th over, Hyderabad wilted and Mumbai surged to an impressive victory.

 

POLLARD PUNISHES SUNRISERS

Mumbai were sitting uncomfortably at 97-7 at the end of the 18th over, with Pollard making just nine off the first 13 balls he faced.

However, the 31-year-old plundered a trio of powerful maximums – one from a free hit – off the next set of six from Kaul.

The final over saw Pollard add another six and a pair of fours, with some sloppy fielding from Mohammad Nabi and Hooda proving key as the game turned on its head.

Omnisport
NEWS
