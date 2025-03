JSCA Inter District Women's Under-19 One Day Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The JSCA Inter District Women's Under-19 One Day Tournament 2025 commenced on March 18 and will run until March 26. The Bokaro District Cricket Association is hosting the event at the Sail Cricket Ground in Bokaro. A total of 22 league matches will be played, followed by the semifinal and final. Notably, the teams will compete in a 40-over-a-side contest.

Thirteen teams - Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh, Deogarh, Koderma, Bokaro, Lohardaga, Giridih, Hazaribag, Dhanbad, Simdega, Khunti, and Gumla are participating in the tournament.

Here's how they are slotted group-wise:

Group A: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Ramgarh, Deogarh, Koderma

Group B: Bokaro, Lohardaga, Giridih, Hazaribag

Group C: Dhanbad, Simdega, Khunti, Gumla

The competition will follow a single round-robin format, where each team will clash with other teams in their group once. Then, the top team from each group will lock horns with each other to decide the winner of the JSCA Inter District Women's Under-19 One Day Tournament 2025.

So far, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, and Dhanbad have won their both games and have made a strong claim for the top three spots.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

JSCA Inter District Women's Under-19 One Day Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, March 20

Giridih vs Lohardaga, 9:00 AM

Khunti vs Simdega, 9:00 AM

Friday, March 21

Jamshedpur vs Ranchi, 9:00 AM

Koderma vs Deoghar, 9:00 AM

Hazaribag vs Bokaro, 9:00 AM

Gumla vs Dhanbad, 9:00 AM

Saturday, March 22

Deoghar vs Jamshedpur, 9:00 AM

Gumla vs Simdega, 9:00 AM

Koderma vs Ramgarh, 9:00 AM

Hazaribag vs Giridih, 9:00 AM

Monday, March 24

TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, March 25

TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, March 26

TBC vs TBC, 9:00 AM

JSCA Inter District Women's Under-19 One Day Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming Details

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be live-streamed on any website/app or telecasted in any of the TV channels.

JSCA Inter District Women's Under-19 One Day Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Ranchi

Akanksha Toppo, Parul Mishra, Sakshi Singh, Annu Kumari, Pratiksha Pandey, Saniya Thapa, Ansika Singh, Priyanshree Kumari, Shanvi Sharma, Gurleen Kaur, Ragini Kumari, Komal Gupta, Ragini Kumari Singh, Kumari Palak, and Riddhima Gautam.

Jamshedpur

Aanyaa Verma, Komal Kumari, Rishika Kumari, Astuti Saloni, Medha Kumari, Shreya Anand, Bhumi Kumari, Misbah Ali, Surbhi Kumari, Divya Rai, Nadiya Ali, Dreeshti Singh, Pallavjeet Kaur, Ishika Deepak, and Prachi Pradhan.

Ramgarh

Ananya Kumari, Pratima Yadav, Shivanya Kumari, Arfa Zia, Priya Patel, Shreya Priya, Hemanti Kumari, Priyanka Burnwal, Ishika Priya, Raasi Singh, Khushi Trikey, Rangita Kumari, Palak Kishor, and Sandhya Yaduvanshi.

Deogarh

Anjali, Lakshmi Kumari, Sarita Soren, Anjali Hembram, Parwati Kumari, Soniya Kumari, Avni Kumari, Pinki Kumari, Sulekha Tudu, Jaymala Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Jennifer Rebecca Hembraram, Purnima Kumari, Kalpana Kumari, and Rekha Kumari.

Koderma

Ambika Kumari, Muskan Kumari, Riya Kumari, Jyoti Kumari, Payal Kumari, Srishti Sinha, Kajal Kumari, Pooja Kumari, Suman Kumari, Kareena Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Karuna Sristy, Radha Kumari, Mansi Kumari, and Riya Kumari.

Bokaro

Ahaana Rai, Kanaklata, Prerna Mehta, Rina Kumari, Tanvi Dutta, Anushka Jha, Khushi Kumari, Priti Kumari, Saanvi Sinha, Vaishnavi. Arpita Singh, Meet Verma, Priya Kumari, Sakshi Kumari, Vaishnavi Singh, Bhumika Kumari, Nitu Kumari, Priya Raj, Shreya B. Pritam, Vinita Kumari, Eshika Bhagat, Prachi Prasad, Priyanka Raj, Simran Kaur, Kajal Kumari, Pranjali, Raj Laxmi Kumari, and Sonali Sahu.

Lohardaga

Ahaana Rai, Raj Laxmi Kumari, Vinita Kumari, Eshika Bhagat, Rina Kumari, Meet Verma, Saanvi Sinha, Prachi Prasad, Sara Altamas, Prerna Mehta, Sonali Sahu, Priti Kumari, and Vaishnavi.

Giridih

Annu Bharti, Monika Soren, Arpita Shukla, Niharika Kumari, Asha Kumari, Preety Kumari, Ayushi Simran, Raj Laxmi, Khushi Kumari, Sakshi Kumari, Maya Marandi, and Sunaina Kumari.

Hazaribag

Aashtika Gupta, Shreya Shah, Aleena Saud, Sidhi Rajwar, Ankita Kumari, Sonam Kumari, Rinki Kumari, Soni Kumari, Ritika Kumari, Tara Kumari, Saloni Kumari, and Varsha Kumari.

Dhanbad

Anandi Kumari, Ayesha Ali, Sania Zoya, Anisha Singh, Babli Kumari, Sanskriti, Anjali Soren, Jayashree, Taruna Kumari, Ankita Mourya, Kinjal Singh, Vrishti Kumari, Annu Kumari Yadav, Neha Kumari, Arpita Laik, and Pratima Kumari.

Simdega

Akansha Singh, Karishma Kumari, Shruti Kumari, Anayaa Satti, Lakshmi Kumari, Soni Kumari, Arushi Godiyal, Mahi Aanaya, Toya Sharma, Binita Kumari, Megha Kumari, and Vijeta Baraik.

Khunti

Ashi Sinha, Neharika Riya Kujur, Sapna Kumari, Asrita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sonali Tirkey, Aster Victoria Kerketta, Riya Kumari, Sunika Kumari, Kajal Kumari, Ruchi Kumari, Kiran Oraon, Sabodara Kumari, Mahima Pandey, and Sakshi Kumari.

Gumla

Alisha Tirkey, Megha Tirkey, Shweta Kumari, Anamika Oraon, Nitu Kumari, Sweta Kumari, Anushka Yaduvanshi, Priti Kumari, Bindeshwari Kumari, Puja Kumari, Dayanti Lakra, Sanjana Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, and Shimla Kumari.

