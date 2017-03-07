Just a bit of fun, a bit of banter - Smith plays down Kohli spat

India secured a 75-run win over Australia in Pune on Tuesday on a day that saw another spat between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

Australia captain Steve Smith

Steve Smith was quick to downplay the numerous verbal exchanges with India captain Virat Kohli as just "banter" as Australia slumped to a 75-run defeat in the second Test in Pune.

After heated words following a potential block by Matt Renshaw on Ravichandran Ashwin on day two, the pair were exchanging barbs again on Tuesday over Smith's look up to the Australia balcony before deciding on a DRS review.

Kohli stopped short of labelling Smith's actions as cheating, but expressed his anger at his behaviour during a post-match press conference.

Smith apologised when speaking to reporters after the game, saying he suffered a "brain fade" and "shouldn't have done it".

And the Australian skipper insisted there was no bad blood between the two leaders and their teams, adding it was merely banter that adds to the spectacle of Test cricket.

"[When] Australia and India are playing there's always emotions flying around, we get a little bit of white line fever every now and then," he said.

"I think as long as its kept on the field then it's all good. There's always some interesting banter between the two [teams] and I think it makes it a great contest.

"Me and Virat were just having a little bit of chat. There was not much in it, just a bit of fun, a bit of banter and that's the kind of things that happen in this game of cricket. It's nice to occasionally engage in those kind of conversations on the field, and it was all in good fun.

"As far as I'm concerned the game was played in good spirits, emotions sometimes get the better of you on the field but I don't think anyone crossed the line."

What did concern Smith was the way his side turned impressive performances on the opening two days into a Test defeat, the tourists unable to reach their 187-run target despite having a day-and-a-half to play with.

It was not the batting that drew Smith's ire, though, the 27-year-old unhappy with the discipline of his side's bowling display.

"I think [on Monday] when we came out and bowled we were probably rushing a little bit," he added.

"[We were] almost expecting things to happen, instead of just getting to the basics and executing our skills.

"I think we were a little bit off with our lines and lengths, probably gave them a few too many freebies - in the first innings as well, I think they [hit] probably five or six boundaries off balls that were gifted to them.

"I think on this wicket it was about maintaining your lines and lengths and letting the wicket do the work.

"There was obviously a lot of natural variation during the game and I think at times we got a little too wide and a little too full, we weren't able to consistency hit those areas we needed to hit, and that relieved the pressure a little bit."