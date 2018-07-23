Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Karunaratne aiming high after Proteas pummelling

23 Jul 2018
Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne is eyeing up to 25 Test centuries after playing an integral role in Sri Lanka's series whitewash of South Africa.

The opening batsman scored 356 runs in four visits to the crease - more than the Proteas could muster between them before they finally showed some resistance in their fourth and final innings of a one-sided series.

Man-of-the-series Karunaratne made an eighth Test hundred in the opening Test in Galle and the 30-year-old is hungry for many more following a 2-0 win that was sealed with a 199-run triumph on day four in Colombo.

"My personal goal that I would be happy with is to get to 20 to 25 Test hundreds, and hopefully one day I will get there," said Karunaratne, who sits 10th in the Test batting rankings.

"I want to be a match-winning performer and give my best. When I do that rankings will automatically come."

Karunaratne feels being sent to Bangladesh on Sri Lanka's A tour proved to be a good decision by the selectors following a spell out with a broken hand.

"When the West Indies Tests started, I was fit. But I didn't have any match practice behind me. So the selectors told me to be fit for South Africa series and wanted me to play Bangladesh games." he added.

"That was a good call, because even when I started playing in that series, I wasn't too confident in my body. I was fearful that the hand might break again.

"But once I spent a couple of hours at the crease, I started to feel like it was okay, and I sort of slipped into my natural game."

 

 

