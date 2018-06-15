Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mixed fortunes for WIM Aakanksha at chess tournament

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 19:05 IST
347

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) It was a day of mixed fortunes for Indian WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (ELO 2297) in the SBI Life-AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship here today.

Aakansha dished out a creditable performance to score a stunning victory against top-seeded Mongolian IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (ELO 2410) in a fourth round match at the Acres Club in Chembur.

However, she was unable to carry the winning momentum forward and suffered a defeat at the hands of compatriot WIM Srija Seshadri (ELO 2207) in the fifth round.

This was Srija's second successive win after she had defeated WIM Vantika Agrawal (ELO 2279) in Round 4.

Srija, along with Aakansha, WIM Vantika Agarwal and Russian WIM Elena Tomilova, jointly shared the sixth position with 2.5 points each at the end of the day.

The top seed Munguntuul, who looks to be low on confidence, continued to struggle and was lucky to escape with a draw against candidate WIM Divya Deshmukh of India from the white side of Sicilian Defense.

Meanwhile, the four-game winning sequence of Kazakhstan's fifth-seeded WGM Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (ELO 2323) came to an end as she lost to WGM Tokhirjonova Gulrukhbegim (ELO 2379) from Uzbekistan in the fifth round.

Despite the loss Gulrukhbegim, with four points, is in the joint lead with Vietnam's WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (ELO 2376), who outwitted Indias Rakshitta Ravi.

Results: Round 4: WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) 2 pts beat WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) 1 pts; WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279) 1.5 pts lost to WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) 1.5 pts; WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297) 2.5 pts beat IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) 2.5 pts; WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) 1 pts lost to WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva 4 pts (KAZ, 2323) 4 pts; WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) beat Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) 0 pts; WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) 3.5 pts drew with IM Anna Zozulia (BEL , 2314) 2.5 pts.

Round 5: IM Anna Zozulia (BEL , 2314) 3 pts drew with WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) 2.5 pts; Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) 0 pts lost to WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) 4 pts; WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323) 4 pts lost to WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) 3.5 pts; IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) 3 pts drew with WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) 1.5 pts; WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) 2.5 pts beat WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297) 2.5 pts; WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) 1 pts lost to WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279) 2.5 pts.

Standing after Round 5: 1. WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (KAZ, 2323) 4 pts, 2. WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (VIE, 2376) 4 pts, 3. WGM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (UZB, 2379) 3.5 pts, 4. IM Anna Zozulia (BEL , 2314) 3 pts, 5. IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul (MGL, ELO 2410) 3 pts, 6. WIM Srija Seshadri (IND, 2207) 2.5 pts, 7. WIM Elena Tomilova (RUS, 2334) 2.5 pts, 8. WIM Aakanksha Hagawane (IND, 2297) 2.5 pts, 9. WIM Vantika Agrawal (IND, 2279) 2.5 pts, 10. WFM Divya Deshmukh (IND, 2138) 1.5 pts, 11. WIM Monnisha G.K. (IND, 2295) 1 pts, 12. Rakshitta Ravi (IND, 2067) 0 pts

Langer takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour Champions event in Iowa
RELATED STORY
Woods takes share of Valspar clubhouse lead
RELATED STORY
Lindberg takes three-shot lead at ANA Inspiration
RELATED STORY
Kim, Herbin share lead in ShopRite LPGA
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead as Woods lurks at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Johnson, Putnam tied for St Jude Classic lead
RELATED STORY
2-time champ Anna Nordqvist tied for ShopRite LPGA lead
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude
RELATED STORY
Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players
RELATED STORY
Day takes lead at Wells Fargo, McIlroy and Woods adrift
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Test | Yesterday
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
SL 253/10
WIN 118/2 (44.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies trail Sri Lanka by 135 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Scotland
IRE VS SCO preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us