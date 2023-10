Kenya T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural season of the Kenya T10 2023 is scheduled to kick off on October 29 and will culminate on November 8. This thrilling tournament will feature a total of 31 matches, all of which will be held at the Coast Gymkhana Club Ground in Mombasa.

The first-ever T10 tournament in Kenya, the Global Club Cricket Tour T10 2023, will feature five exciting teams: Mighty Lions, Royal Rhinos, Fighters Buffalos, Lighting Zebras, and Rocking Hippos. These teams will engage in a fast-paced competition, with three matches per day. At the conclusion of the group stage, the two leading teams will earn the right to compete in the final.

Kenya T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, October 29

Mighty Lions vs Royal Rhinos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Sunday, October 29

Fighters Buffalos vs Lightning Zebras; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Sunday, October 29

Mighty Lions vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Monday, October 30

Royal Rhinos vs Fighters Buffalos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Monday, October 30

Lightning Zebras vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Monday, October 30

Mighty Lions vs Fighters Buffalos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Tuesday, October 31

Royal Rhinos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Tuesday, October 31

Mighty Lions vs Lightning Zebras; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Tuesday, October 31

Fighters Buffalos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Wednesday, November 1

Lighting Zebras vs Royal Rhinos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Wednesday, November 1

Fighters Buffalos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Wednesday, November 1

Mighty Lions vs Royal Rhinos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Thursday, November 2

Mighty Lions vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Thursday, November 2

Royal Rhinos vs Fighters Buffalos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Thursday, November 2

Lighting Zebras vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Friday, November 3

Mighty Lions vs Fighters Buffalos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Friday, November 3

Royal Rhinos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Friday, November 3

Mighty Lions vs Lighting Zebras; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Saturday, November 4

Lighting Zebras vs Royal Rhinos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Saturday, November 4

Fighters Buffalos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Saturday, November 4

Mighty Lions vs Royal Rhinos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Sunday, November 5

Fighters Buffalos vs Lighting Zebras; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Sunday, November 5

Mighty Lions vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Sunday, November 5

Royal Rhinos vs Fighters Buffalos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Monday, November 6

Lighting Zebras vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Monday, November 6

Mighty Lions vs Fighters Buffalos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Monday, November 6

Royal Rhinos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Tuesday, November 7

Mighty Lions vs Lighting Zebras; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Tuesday, November 7

Fighters Buffalos vs Rocking Hippos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 2:30 pm

Tuesday, November 7

Lighting Zebras vs Royal Rhinos; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 5:15 pm

Wednesday, November 8

Final, TBC vs TBC; Coast Gymkhana Club Ground, Mombasa - 12:00 pm

Kenay T10 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Kenya T10: Full Squads

Mighty Lions

Deshraj, Krishan, Nimesh Panchal, Triveni, Falak Sher, Mobarik Ali, Suresh Kumar (c). Manish Kumar (wk), Yusuf Bakarali (wk), Ajeet Choudhary, Arzu, Deepak Goswami

Royal Rhinos

Anoop Gautam, Bhavin Panchal, Pardeep Singh, Vikas Sharma, Happy Arora, Kdeep Karan, Shubham Chopra, Soarabh, Sohail Dar (wk), Deepanshu Rajanwal, Gurjeet Singh, Sikander

Fighters Buffalos

Muhammed Waseem, Munir Iqbal, Salim Khan, Zahid Abbas, Arslan Iqbal, Imran Mumrah, Irfan Qureshi, Muhammed Sheraz, Saghir Abbas (wk), Abdul Hanan, Roman Somani, Saad Butt, Sheroz Imdad

Lighting Zebras

Anil Kumar, Sandeep Kamboj, Surak Kumar, Amritpal Singh Dhillon, Chantveer Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Raj Shetty (wk), Virender Singh (wk), Karandeep Singh, Kuldeep Kamboj (c). Muzeef Ahmed, Sourabh Kumar

Rocking Hippos

Arif Shaikh, Mahir Noorani, Shed Abbas, Amar Taibali, Moiz Esmailji, Qaiser Malik, Syed Abbas, Vatsal Shah, Zuheir Lada, Ahmed Raza (wk), Essak Kasmani (wk), Rayan Ahmed (wk), Bhavya Thaker, Dev Hirani, Gasper Ochieng, Wajahat Hussain