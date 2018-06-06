Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Khan spins Afghanistan to series win

Afghanistan clinched a bilateral T20I series win over a side other than Zimbabwe for the first time, with Rashid Khan starring.

Omnisport
NEWS
06 Jun 2018
276
rashidkhan - Cropped
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan said he simply did what is expected of him after his four-for helped Afghanistan secure an historic Twenty20 international series win over Bangladesh.

The spinner took the key wickets of captain Shakib Al Hasan (3), Tamim Iqbal (43), Mosaddek Hossain (0) and Soumya Sarkar (3) to reduce Bangladesh from 93-4 to 108-8.

Bangladesh recovered somewhat to reach 134-8, but Afghanistan reached the target of 135 with seven balls to spare, thanks largely to Samiullah Shenwari's 49 off 41 balls.

The result sees Afghanistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series, in which all matches are being held at Dehradun in India, clinching a first T20I bilateral series win over a side other than Zimbabwe.

Khan was named man of the match after posting figures of 4-12 but somewhat downplayed his contributions, saying: "This is what the team expects, I try to do my best in all departments.

"I used to bowl after 11 overs earlier, this is the plan given to me, to bowl in the middle and end overs.

"I was mentally ready, wanted to bowl in the good length areas. It was crucial, wickets of Shakib, Tamim, Mosaddek and Soumya. They are key players, we know how good they are, so we wanted to keep things simple and focus on the basics."

The series finale takes place on Thursday.

