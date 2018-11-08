×
Khawaja confident of comeback before Test series against India

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    08 Nov 2018, 16:49 IST

Sydney, Nov 8 (PTI) Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Wednesday said his recovery from a knee injury is ahead of schedule and he is confident of making it to the team for the four-match Test series against India, beginning next month.

The 31-year-old had undergone surgery on October 23 after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee during the warm-ups on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

"My recovery is going really well so far. I'm trying to keep it cool, but it's actually going really well. I feel like I'm a little bit ahead of where I should be," the experienced left-hander told cricket.com.au.

"I'm 10 kilograms lighter than I was in South Africa maybe seven months ago, so I'm sure that helps the knees in some respects," he added.

The Pakistan-born Australian, who scored 85 and 141 in the drawn first Test against Pakistan last month, remains a key member of the Australian team which is without the services of banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

The first Test begins on December 6 and Khawaja would be eager to achieve his fitness to play in Queensland's Sheffield Shield match with Victoria in Brisbane from November 27 to spend some time in the middle.

"If I keep doing the little things right -- looking after my body, being disciplined -- hopefully that'll transition to me coming back in time

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Usman Khawaja could miss the upcoming series against India
Injured Khawaja may miss Australia's home series vs India
Five modern batsmen who have Test century against their...
Khawaja suffers mensical tear, doubt for India series
4 times India nearly won a Test Series in Australia 
India's expected Test squad against Australia
Australia announce squad for Test series against Pakistan
India-Australia Test series: A battle of attrition
Strongest Test XI featuring the players from the top ten...
England vs India 2018: 5 best players for India in the...
